Harmon selected Big 12 Women’s Basketball co-Player of the Week

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas point guard Rori Harmon has been named Big 12 co-player of the week as the league announced their Weekly Awards on Tuesday.

Harmon led the Longhorns to a pair of wins, averaging 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists and 2.5 steals. In an 87-41 win to open Big 12 play over Kansas State, she had 15 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds, becoming the first DI players to record those totals in a game during the 2022-23 season. She had 15 points, 10 assists and one turnover in a 96-52 win against Texas A&M-Commerce, and is just the fifth Big 12 player since 2013 to match-or-exceed that stat line. She had six rebounds and three steals in the game.

It is Harmon’s first career Player of the Week nod after being recognized four times as Freshman of the Week in 2021-22.

The Longhorns are 8-1 with Harmon in the lineup this season. With Harmon in the lineup Texas is averaging 13.8 more points per game, four more assists per game, five less turnovers per game and their turnover margin has increased from +2.0 to +10.2.

Texas ranks ninth in the country in turnovers forced per game at 23.4. Over the last four games, Texas has forced opponents into 107 turnovers and holds a 125-19 advantage over their opponents in points off turnovers.

Up next Harmon and the Longhorns travel to Fort Worth, Texas to take on TCU on Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. CT