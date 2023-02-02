Harlem Fine Arts Show to celebrate 15th anniversary in Midtown this month

The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) will celebrate its 15th anniversary in Midtown Manhattan later this month.

The event, which will take place February 24-26 at The Glass House, will be the largest of its kind to feature African diasporic artists.

HFAS, which is a traveling arts show, aims to provide its artists with economic, professional and cultural recognition—especially after the struggles brought on by the Pandemic and racial division of the past few years.

“These artists have been forced to make hard pivots in how they showcase and sell their work in the new-normal of a post-COVID-19 economy,” founder Dion Clarke said in a statement “However, the poignancy of their individual works is more important now than ever.”

This year’s show is titled “The 15th Anniversary Celebration: Celebrating Art and Culture in America.” It is presented by Lexus of Manhattan and co-sponsored by Cadillac of Manhattan and Toyota of Manhattan. The Harlem Renaissance-inspired show will Spotlight up to 100 artists of Black, African and Caribbean descent, including Andrew Nichols and Dane Tilghman.

The first day of the show kicks off at 10 am with an event called Community Day. This event will feature panel discussions and other activities for invited groups of New York City students, Seniors and organizations to take part in for free. These groups will also get a preview of the show, including work from artists Anthony Lucas, Frank Frazier, Dr. Myrah Brown Green, Woodrow Nash, Nichols, Tilghman and more. Community Day ends at 1 pm

At 6 pm, Red Dot VIP Opening Night begins. This event is for sponsors, members of the media, art collectors and New York City public figures. A New York City television personality will host the event. Attendees will enjoy a cocktail reception and opportunities to purchase artwork. The event will benefit four organizations: Greater Bronx Chapter of the Links Inc., Harlem Arts Alliance, the New York City Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Tau Omega, and Touch: The Black Breast Cancer Alliance. A Red Dot VIP Opening Night ticket costs $100.

The following two days of the show are general admission. Saturday, Feb. 25, the show is open from 10-5 pm Sunday, Feb. 26, the show is open from 10-6 pm A single-day general admission ticket costs $35. A two-day general admission ticket costs $50.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Harlem Fine Arts Show website at www.hfas.org.