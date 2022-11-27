Hardoi man wins PM’s praise for starting community library in village

Jatin Lalit Singh, a young Advocate Originally from Bansa in Hardoi district, had a busy Sunday morning responding to a flood of congratulatory messages from friends and relatives.

The 24-year-old was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 95th Episode of Mann Ki Baat, for starting a ‘community library and resource center’ at his village, situated at a distance of 70-80 km from Lucknow.

While taking note of his efforts, the PM had said Jatin, “who is spreading the light of knowledge”, has more than 3,000 books on Hindi and English literature, computer, law and competitive exams in his library. “Even little kids come here to learn. Be it offline or online education, about 40 volunteers guide the students at the center, which was established two years ago. Every day, about 80 students of the village come to study in the library.”

For Jatin, getting complimented by the prime minister was his proudest moment. “It is a moment of immense pride for the entire Bansa community. Getting mentioned by the prime minister is a milestone in our journey of providing quality resource books and materials to every person.”

“The library was established under Bansa Educational Society to provide quality books and reading materials to people from Bansa and 36 nearby villages… Since its opening in November 2020, the library has witnessed overwhelming support and participation from learners of all age groups,” I observed.

Bansa is Jatin’s Birthplace and where he lived for 16 years before moving to Lucknow and then to Delhi for education. He hails from a family of educators. His grandfather started the first all-girls school in the area, and Jatin grew up hearing him talk about the importance of education.

It was during the first Covid-induced Lockdown when Jatin mooted the idea for a study center in the village as all public libraries in the district were shut. They approached a temple authority to seek permission to use its premises for the purpose, and the management was happy with the idea.

“At first, I collected a few books of Hindi and English literature from friends, and then books for competitive exams. When slowly Lockdown situation eased, we raised money through crowdfunding and ordered books online,” said Jatin, who is practicing in the Supreme Court.

“There are no membership subscription fees and books are issued free of cost with no penalty for late return. The books are issued for a maximum of 15-21 days depending on the demand.”

Jatin’s Uncle Sampurnand, the Bansa village pradhan, runs the library as he lives in Delhi for work.

Jatin said, “In villages, learners of all age groups are often unable to access educational resources that can help them get closer to their aspirations. Some who can afford usually move to cities to study and work… Our initiative was started to promote the culture of reading and help youngsters prepare for competitive exams.”

He added he now wanted to turn Bansa into a model village with more emphasis on public health and hygiene.