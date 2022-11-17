Harding Football Places Nine on All-Great American Conference Teams

SEARCY – Harding football had nine players earn All-Great American Conference honors Wednesday as the conference released its postseason honors. Harding was 9-2 in 2022 and placed second of 12 teams in the conference standings.

Five Harding players earned a listing on the First Team, including sophomore fullback Will Fitzhugh junior defensive end Nathaniel Wallace senior defensive tackle Patrick Healy senior safety Cade Pugh and sophomore return specialist Kendale Allen .

Harding’s three players are the Second Team senior Offensive lineman Keegan Shive sophomore defensive tackle Wesley Coleman and senior special teams player Grant Fitzhugh .

Senior Offensive lineman Hunter Willis earned honorable mention.

Will Fitzhugh (Sterlington, La.) played in seven games with six starts. He rushed for 361 yards on 91 carries and had nine touchdowns prior to a season-ending injury. Fitzhugh had touchdowns in his final five games, including three in a 124-yard effort against Southern Arkansas. It was Fitzhugh’s first All-GAC Honor but was the fourth consecutive season a Harding fullback earned First Team.

Wallace (Bryant, Ark.) earned his second straight First Team honor. He started all 11 games at defensive end and led the team with 5.5 sacks and nine quarterback hurries. Wallace had 25 total tackles and 7.0 tackles for loss. His best game was a 1.5-sack outing against Henderson State. He also had four tackles and a quarterback rush in the game. It was the sixth time in the last seven seasons that a Harding defensive end earned First Team.

Healy (Bartlett, Tenn.) started all 11 games at defensive tackle and racked up 24 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack. His best game came at Southern Nazarene, where he made five tackles, including a tackle for loss. It was his first All-GAC Honor and the second straight season a Harding defensive tackle earned First Team.

Pugh (Helena, Ala.) collected his second straight First Team All-GAC honor. They led Harding with 8.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups and three interceptions. Pugh earned GAC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 9 when he had a season-high nine tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions in Harding’s win over Northwestern Oklahoma. It is the fifth time in the last six seasons that a Harding safety earned First Team All-GAC.

Allen (Birmingham, Ala.) led the GAC and ranked fourth nationally with a 33.2-yard kickoff return average. He was one of only four players in the GAC to return a kickoff for a touchdown. His came on an 89-yard return at Southern Nazarene. Allen had 498 kickoff return yards and 125 punt return yards for 623 combined yards, good for third in the conference and 20th in Division II. Allen is Harding’s first return specialist to earn First Team All-GAC since Corey Bassett in 2016.

Shive (Altus, Okla.) earned his second All-GAC honor. He was an Honorable mention recipient in 2021. This season, Shive started all 11 games at right tackle and started the final 25 games of his career.

Coleman (Little Rock, Ark.) took his first All-GAC honor. He started all 11 games at nose guard and compiled 25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two quarterback hurries.

Grant Fitzhugh (Monroe, La.) earned his first All-GAC award. He tied for the team lead with four special teams tackles this season and blocked punts against Northwestern Oklahoma and Arkansas Tech.

Willis (Kimberly, Ala.) started all 11 games at left guard and has started 26 games in his career. It was his first All-GAC accolade.