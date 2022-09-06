Hardaway Hires Andy Borman as Assistant Coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Tiger head men’s basketball Coach Penny Hardaway has rounded out his Assistant coaching staff with the hiring of Andy Borman who has served as Executive Director of New York Renaissance on the Nike EYBL circuit since 2014.

Borman played collegiately at Duke, where he was a member of the Blue Devils’ 2001 National Championship team and 2004 Final Four squad.

“Andy is a great addition to our coaching staff,” Hardaway said. “He has a proven track record of developing players and preparing them for the highest levels, and his National Championship pedigree from his playing career will bring a great perspective to our student-athletes. We are very pleased to add him to our program.”

In addition to his experience with New York Renaissance, Borman’s background includes time as the Director of Player Development at Cal (2004-05) and as the Director of Basketball Operations at San Jose State (2005-06). He also was the IMG Basketball Academy Director from 2010-12, where he played prior to enrolling at Duke.

Borman has helped over 100 players receive Division I Scholarships and countless more play at the Division II or Division III levels. Notable players Borman has coached who reached the NBA include Jose Alvarado, Dominick Barlow, Kofi Cockburn, Hamidou Diallo, Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Nwora.

In addition to playing basketball at Duke from 1999-2004, Borman was a three-year starter for the men’s soccer team. He earned his bachelor’s degree in History from Duke in 2004.

Borman is married to Shawn Catherine Borman, and the couple has one son, Leo Alexander Borman.

How to follow the Tigers: For complete information on Memphis Tiger Men’s Basketball, visit www.GoTigersGo.com and follow the team’s social media channels on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.