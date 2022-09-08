Hard work paying off for CAM volleyball | Sports

(Anita) — The CAM volleyball Squad has carried a hard-working mentality to a 7-3 start.

The Cougars have satisfied Coach Jenna Maiers with wins over AHSTW. Denison-Schleswig, East Union, Ogden, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Madrid and Paton-Churdan. CAM has won five of their last six matches, highlighted by a 4-1 outing at the Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament.

“We looked really good,” Maiers said. “We looked well. I couldn’t be prouder with how they’re playing this year.”

CAM went 23-11 last year but graduated six contributors from that squad.

“I think we’re on par with what I had foreseen for this year,” Maiers said. “It’s always hard to lose great seniors, but we’ve picked up where we left off.”

This year’s version of CAM volleyball has only two Seniors — Reese Snyder and Breanna Bower.

Bower is the straw that stirs the drink for the Cougars offense, with 107 assists in 22 sets.

“As a coach, having a setter with experience is the best thing you can have for your team,” Maiers said. “Bre has picked up where she left off last year. She’s pretty selfless. It’s nice to have her in that role.”

Junior Eva Steffensen has posted 57 kills in 22 sets.

“This year, we’ve got her in the game all the way around,” Maiers said. “She’s a great leader. She keeps everybody focused. Wherever she’s hitting better is where I put her.”

Emma Follmann, Meredith Rich, Lilly Applegate, Snyder and Jenna Platt have also contributed to CAM’s lineup.

“I’ve got a lot of hard-nosed girls,” Maiers said. “They like to work hard. That’s turned into our games. When you throw them into a game, they’re never going to quit on you. These girls came into the gym on day one, ready to work hard.”

The Cougars return to action on Thursday in a triangular with Woodbine and Griswold. Coach Maiers’ team has found success at the service line, but improvement in that area is their emphasis moving forward.

“At the beginning of the year, our serving wasn’t great,” Maiers said. “I want our serving to stay aggressive. I like when we can throw teams off.”

Check out the full interview with Coach Maiers below.