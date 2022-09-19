Hard Rock Casino Rockford Coronado Performing Arts Center partnership

ROCKFORD — Hard Rock Casino Rockford Sponsored the renovation of opera boxes that had not been used regularly for decades at the Coronado Performing Arts Center as part of a new partnership announced on Monday.

Hard Rock Casino Rockford President Geno Iafrate said the total commitment was valued at more than $100,000 and covered the cost of the renovations. Iafrate got the idea to revive the opera boxes when he wondered why the seats weren’t in use on his first visit to the theater for a concert.

More:It’s happening: Hard Rock Casino Rockford plots groundbreaking

“The first time I walked into the Coronado, I was in awe,” Hard Rock Casino Rockford President Geno Iafrate said. “The rich history, beauty and quality of entertainment at the venue was an instant and natural connection for the Hard Rock.”

Hard Rock will get a guaranteed block of seats in exchange for its sponsorship of the renovated seating area on the balcony level. Iafrate said the boxes offer some of the best views of the stage at the theater. The block of seats will be used for business relationship purposes in addition to being used as prizes for members of its Unity promotional program.

Hard Rock also will get “exclusive use” of the recently restored Hospitality suite they are calling “Club ’27,” which was previously known as the owner’s apartment and was rebranded for the year the Coronado opened in 1927. The Club ’27 suite will be used by Hard Rock to entertain guests before and after performances. It will also be used by the Rockford Symphony Orchestra and the Friends of the Coronado to entertain their biggest donors, Iafrate said.

It is all part of a new partnership teaming the Hard Rock with the Coronado, Friends of the Coronado, The Rockford Symphony Orchestra and the Rockford Area Venues & Entertainment Authority.

A Rockford Register Star Reporter since 2005, Jeff Kolkey writes about city government, politics, Trends in the Rockford region and more. He is a Rockford resident, a married father of two and a White Sox fan. He can be reached at (815) 987-1374, via email at [email protected] and on Twitter @jeffkolkey.