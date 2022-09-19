Hard Rock Casino Rockford Coronado Performing Arts Center partnership

ROCKFORD — Hard Rock Casino Rockford Sponsored the renovation of opera boxes that had not been used regularly for decades at the Coronado Performing Arts Center as part of a new partnership announced on Monday.

Hard Rock Casino Rockford President Geno Iafrate said the total commitment was valued at more than $100,000 and covered the cost of the renovations. Iafrate got the idea to revive the opera boxes when he wondered why the seats weren’t in use on his first visit to the theater for a concert.

“The first time I walked into the Coronado, I was in awe,” Hard Rock Casino Rockford President Geno Iafrate said. “The rich history, beauty and quality of entertainment at the venue was an instant and natural connection for the Hard Rock.”

