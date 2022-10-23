Harbor volleyball wins Silver Bracket title at Spikefest II tournament

Harbor High’s girls volleyball team won the Silver Bracket title at the Spikefest II tournament at Wilcox High in Santa Clara on Saturday.

Harbor swept the host Chargers 25-23, 25-23 in the final after slipping past Leigh 23-25, 25-22, 15-12 in the semifinals.

The Pirates went 2-1 in Bracket B play, beating Evergreen Valley, 25-10, 25-22, and Cupertino, 28-26, 25-21, before losing to Sacred Heart Cathedral, 25-16, 25-7.

In five matches, Pirates sophomore outside hitter Isla Johnson had 44 kills, 34 digs, and seven aces. Sophomore setter Maren O’Farrell had 51 assists, 21 kills, and 30 digs, senior libero Tara Biakanja made 48 digs, and sophomore middle blocker Laysha Vargas had 17 kills.

Harbor (26-6) plays at Soquel in the SCCAL Tournament semifinals on Monday at 6:30 pm

Girls water polo

NorCal Invitational: Soquel took second place at the NorCal Invitational at Gunn High in Palo Alto on Saturday.

The Knights (22-2) lost to unbeaten Miramonte 16-9 in the final. Quinn Healy had three goals and three steals. Ella Moker and Leah Murphy each scored twice, and Autumn Anstey and Olivia Harris added goals.

Both the Knights’ losses this season have come against the Matadors (20-0), the No. 1 team in MaxPreps.com’s Fall national poll. Soquel is No. 2.

Healy scored five goals and Murphy scored four as the Knights beat Davis 12-6 in the semifinals. Summer Stelck, Kayla Matthies and Harris also scored.

Healy became the Central Coast Section’s leading scorer over the weekend. She has 104 goals this season.

College football

West Hills Coalinga 38, Cabrillo 0: Kobe Hatten rushed for 83 on 25 carries in the Seahawks’ Coast Conference loss Saturday at Carl Conelly Stadium.

Seahawks quarterbacks Oscar Magana and Raphael Bendo went a combined 5-for-18 passing for 32 yards. Each threw an interception.

Matt Percival led Cabrillo’s defense with 12 tackles. Zeke Thomas had nine tackles, and Daryl Williams had six stops and two fumble recoveries. Abraham Ramirez also had a fumble recovery.

Cabrillo (2-6, 1-3) plays at Monterey Peninsula (3-4, 2-1) on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m

Women’s volleyball

UCSC 3, at La Verne 2: Samantha Taylor had 16 kills, 20 digs and three aces, and the Banana Slugs rallied for a 21-25, 17-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-12 win Saturday.

Lauren Bliss made 30 assists and Sinead Beaupain had 27. Ashley Magley had 14 kills for UCSC, Sydney Ahrendt added 11 kills, and Emily Pasion had 22 digs and Peyton Tazelaar had 17 digs.

UCSC (18-4) hosts Cabrillo on Saturday at 7 pm

Men’s soccer

UCSC 3, at Cal Lutheran 2: Luca Bravo’s goal in the 51st minute was the game winner as the Banana Slugs extended their winning streak to four games Saturday.

Ronaldo Nava scored for UCSC in the third minute and Adrian Jacobs made it 2-0 in the 12th minute.

Cal Lutheran (5-3-6) scored in the 36th and 80th minutes.

UCSC (6-7-3) plays at Chapman (8-1-5) in Orange on Sunday at 1 pm

Women’s soccer

At Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 1, UCSC 0: The Athenas’ Cate Lewison scored in the decisive goal in the 11th minute and BananaSlugs lost for just the second time in their past 10 games Saturday.

Goalie Alyssa Diaz-Tucker made four saves for UCSC (8-4-2), which closes the regular season against visiting UC Merced at Lower East Field on Tuesday at 4 pm

