Harbor Springs wins LMC golf title; Ramblers, Rayders play to tie again

HARBOR SPRINGS — While it wasn’t their best performance of the season, the Harbor Springs girls’ golf team closed the conference season back in a comfortable position Thursday.

Hosting the Lake Michigan Conference Championships at Wequetonsing Golf Club in Harbor Springs, the Rams pulled in an overall LMC title with a 399 on the afternoon.

Traverse City St. Francis then earned second place with a round of 406, followed by East Jordan, 419; Charlevoix, 466; and Kalkaska, 514.

Grace Slocum pulled in the medalist honor with a round of 81, while Harbor’s Lily Miller was second overall with a 98.

Also for Harbor Springs, Taylore Wilson shot 99, Onika Alonzi, 99; Charlotte Westbrook shot 103; Savannah Maki, 110; and Natalie Mills, 117.

For East Jordan, Sami Burks led with a 102, Mailey Hamilton fired a 104, Hannah Fortune shot a 105; Olivia Maher, 108; Lila Kelly, 110; and Emma Ingalls, 151.

