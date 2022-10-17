Harbor Springs golf places top 10 at D4 finals, Petoskey competes in D2

ALLENDALE — With a senior heavy group competing at the Division 4 golf state championships, the Harbor Springs girls’ golf team knew they could leave a solid mark over the weekend.

And that they did.

The Rams leaned on their senior group to pull in an eighth place state finish at The Meadows of Grand Valley State University in Allendale.

Not only did the Rams finish top 10 as a team, but one of their own also placed inside the top 10 as an individual.

“We were very happy to finish top eight in the state in this chilly weather under wet conditions,” said Harbor Coach Pete Kelbel. “We are especially proud of Taylore Wilson, who medaled.”

Harbor Springs shot a team score of 396–386–782 to place eighth, while Jackson Lumen Christi pulled in the state Championship in D4 with a 345–343–688.

Adrian Lenawee Christian then placed second with a 358–353–711 and Lansing Catholic was third with a 363–352–715.

Harbor’s Wilson shot one of her best rounds of the season on the opening day with an 82, then followed with an 85 for a two-day 167.

Harbor Springs senior Taylore Wilson closed out her Ram career as a top 10 medalist within Division 4.

The individual state title went to Mia Melendez of Ann Arbor Greenhills with a 72–77–149.

Along with Harbor Springs at the finals, East Jordan placed 12th overall as a team with a 424–400–824.

Following Wilson for the Rams, Savanah Maki shot 104–95–199, Lily Miller carded 103–99–202; Natalie Mills, 107–107–214; and Onika Alonzi and Katey Buchanon combined for 108–108–216.

East Jordan’s Sami Burks led the Red Devils with a 94–99–193, followed then by Mailey Hamilton, 105–93–198; Hannah Fortune, 112–101–213; Lila Kelly, 117–107–224; and Olivia Maher, 113–113–226.

