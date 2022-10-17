Harbor Springs golf places top 10 at D4 finals, Petoskey competes in D2

ALLENDALE — With a senior heavy group competing at the Division 4 golf state championships, the Harbor Springs girls’ golf team knew they could leave a solid mark over the weekend.

And that they did.

The Rams leaned on their senior group to pull in an eighth place state finish at The Meadows of Grand Valley State University in Allendale.

Not only did the Rams finish top 10 as a team, but one of their own also placed inside the top 10 as an individual.

“We were very happy to finish top eight in the state in this chilly weather under wet conditions,” said Harbor Coach Pete Kelbel. “We are especially proud of Taylore Wilson, who medaled.”

Harbor Springs shot a team score of 396–386–782 to place eighth, while Jackson Lumen Christi pulled in the state Championship in D4 with a 345–343–688.

Adrian Lenawee Christian then placed second with a 358–353–711 and Lansing Catholic was third with a 363–352–715.

Harbor’s Wilson shot one of her best rounds of the season on the opening day with an 82, then followed with an 85 for a two-day 167.

The individual state title went to Mia Melendez of Ann Arbor Greenhills with a 72–77–149.

Along with Harbor Springs at the finals, East Jordan placed 12th overall as a team with a 424–400–824.

Following Wilson for the Rams, Savanah Maki shot 104–95–199, Lily Miller carded 103–99–202; Natalie Mills, 107–107–214; and Onika Alonzi and Katey Buchanon combined for 108–108–216.

East Jordan’s Sami Burks led the Red Devils with a 94–99–193, followed then by Mailey Hamilton, 105–93–198; Hannah Fortune, 112–101–213; Lila Kelly, 117–107–224; and Olivia Maher, 113–113–226.

Charlevoix also had a pair of individuals competing at the finals, both sophomores. Avery Kita finished with a 103–97–200, then Sarah Pletcher shot 108–123–231.

East Jordan’s Burks and Hamilton will both graduate as seniors, while for the Rams, Wilson is joined by Mills, Miller and Maki.

Kelbel knows it’s a tough group to say goodbye to, although he likes the foundation laid and what’ll be back next season.

“It’s a bittersweet day saying goodbye to four seniors,” they said. “But it was also a great experience for sophomore Onika Alonzi and freshman Katey Buchanon to play in a state championship. Sophomore Charlotte Westbrook helped us win the Lake Michigan Conference and the regional championship. Add in freshman Nicole Summers and we have players with upside for next year.”

DIVISION 2

EAST LANSING — The Petoskey girls’ golf team made its way to yet another Division 2 state Finals over the weekend, competing at Forest Akers West in East Lansing.

Among the 18 teams in attendance, Petoskey came through with a 13th place finish, shooting a 411–394–805.

Farmington Hills Mercy earned the D2 state title with a 343–341–684, then was followed by South Lyon with a 359–352–711 and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern with a 367–356–723.

The individual state title then went to Byron Center’s Marcie Elzinga, who fired a 72–76–148.

Leading the way for the Northmen were a pair of Seniors in Aubrey Williams and Cassidy Whitener.

Williams shot 94-89–183, while Whitener came in with a 103–96–199.

Also for Petoskey, Marley Spence shot 103–100–203; Riley Barr, 113–109–222; and Sara Hasse, 111–112–223.

Williams and Whitener Graduate as the Lone Seniors within the lineup.