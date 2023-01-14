Harbor Arts and Books Fairs call for artists, makers – Knox County VillageSoup

CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., announces an open call for entries for the Annual Harbor Arts and Books Fairs July 8 and 9, and Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. Harbor Arts and Books is a well-attended, long-standing community event, held on the National Historic Landmark grounds of the Camden Public Library in both the summer and fall.

The Fairs take place in Camden’s historic Harbor Park and Amphitheater, and on the street that passes through the park, at the head of Camden Harbor. Here, 65 to 80 exhibitors display their work in standard 10-by-10 tents. This juried show is a dynamic focal point of creative expression. It is a perfect opportunity for artists to show their wares and connect with other creative folks and for art enthusiasts to discover beautiful creations.

The Camden Public Library welcomes artists, makers and creative vendors during the time of year when the town of Camden is bustling with tourists — all here to enjoy the ocean views and many cultural and artistic events in the area.

For more information and to apply using the online application portals, visit librarycamden.org/hab2023.

The deadline for applications is Midnight June 2, 2023, for the Summer HAB Fair, and Sept. 1, 2023, for the Fall HAB Fair. Spaces may fill up earlier than the deadline. In that case, there will be a waitlist. No more than five vendors will be accepted on the waitlist.

The jury will meet several times during the course of the application period. Applicants will receive invitations for the show on a rolling basis. Booth space preference will be given to those vendors whose applications are received, paid and judged early in the process.

Accepted medium categories are ceramics, digital art, fiber, food, functional art, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture, wood, works on paper, and rare or collectible books.

Generous support for the fair is provided by lead sponsor The Reny Charitable Foundation.



