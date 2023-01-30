Harbison ties Vanderbilt Women’s basketball single-game scoring record

Ciaja Harbison tied Vanderbilt Women’s basketball’s single-game scoring record with 41 points in a win over Texas A&M on Sunday.

As the Commodores were honoring alumni, record-holder Chantelle Anderson − who scored 41 points in a game in 2001 − was in attendance. The two embraced after the game.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button