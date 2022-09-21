Happy Valley Indian Performing Arts Festival To Return September 23

After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the Happy Valley Indian Performing Arts Festival is returning in full swing on September 23 and 25.

Penn State Nritya and the Society for Indian Music and Arts (SIMA) at Penn State have announced the festival’s return with four diverse forms of music and dance from across the Indian subcontinent coming to the HUB Flex Theater.

Anticipation for the festival is high and will include a performance by SIMA’s own Qawwali troupe. The festival will also include a performance from Bharata Natyam, Hindustani vocal music, and Carnatic vocal music, which, paired with the performance by the Qawwali troupe, will make up four unique recitals.

Tickets are $4.99 for general admission and $4 for Penn State students. Purchases are available up to one hour before the event or online.

To purchase tickets and learn more, visit the festival’s Facebook page.