Happy New Year from World Soccer Talk

As we close out 2022 and look ahead to 2023, everyone here at World Soccer Talk would like to wish you and yours a very Happy New Year!

We thank you for trusting us for your soccer news, schedules and analysis in 2022 – and what a year it was! Starting with ourselves, we unveiled a fresh new design this past spring, complete with a totally revamped website.

And the soccer calendar was filled with great moments. Real Madrid were crowned UEFA Champions League winners and also won LaLiga, with Manchester City, Bayern Munich, PSG, and AC Milan also achieving domestic league Glory in Europe.

Stateside, LAFC triumphed in winning their first MLS Cup, with San Antonio FC, Tormenta FC, and Michigan Stars taking home top honors in their respective leagues. Orlando City SC won their first ever US Open Cup, defeating USL’s Sacramento Republic in the final in front of a home crowd in Florida. And the Seattle Sounders became the first American side in over 20 years to win the CONCACAF Champions League.

The Headline of the international calendar was of course the FIFA World Cup, where the United States men returned after failing to qualify in 2018. The tournament in Qatar was marked with controversy, tragedy, thrilling matches, and in the end, Glory for Leo Messi and Argentina.

And 2023 will surely bring more exciting moments. The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off July 20 in Australia and New Zealand, and the NWSL will debut a new format with the Challenge Cup taking place throughout the regular season. The European club seasons and continental competitions will wrap up in the spring, as MLS Returns with a major new streaming deal with Apple TV and the all-new Leagues Cup which will pit every team from MLS and Liga MX against one another in the summer. The CONCACAF Gold Cup will also return to crown a North American champion.

Once again, we thank you for making World Soccer Talk your destination for all things soccer, and wish you a New Year filled with joy, prosperity, and great football!