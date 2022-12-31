Happy New Year From Los Alamos Arts Council

From the Los Alamos Arts Council:

To our Los Alamos Community, Partners, and Members:

Thank you for a wonderful 2022 on behalf of all of us at the Los Alamos Arts Council and the staff at the Fuller Lodge Art Center. This year has been full of exciting moments, both ups and downs. From Films to fires, Camps to craft fairs, scarecrows to holiday lights, we are so grateful for everyone who pulled together and supported us as we transition into our 56th year.

This year we said goodbye to our beloved longtime Fuller Lodge Art Center Director Ken Nebel and welcomed new staff, board members and contractors across the organization. We brought in Talent from all over our county and northern New Mexico and many of us have our roots in the Arts Council whether as long time participants in community events, parents of afterschool program kids, or artists. We are so grateful to be part of an organization we all cherish so deeply.

Our children’s camps and classes were filled with laughter and our scarecrows and pumpkins lit up the fall. We delighted in making new friends and introducing our community to new artists in our exhibit spaces and thanks to the patrons of the 2022 Affordable Arts Show, we are going to see more than $25,000 make its way into the hands of local and regional artists. We are grateful to everyone who stopped by to share cider and a smile.

We can’t wait to share with you all what we have in store for 2023 and hope you’ll join us whether it’s in the classrooms, the galleries, or as a Volunteer at one of our community events.

Thank you, and Happy New Year!

