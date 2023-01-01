Happy New Year (and Happy 15th Birthday to SBI Soccer)

Happy New Year everyone. It is a milestone day. Not just because it is the first day of the year, but because today marks SBI Soccer’s 15th birthday.

We launched SBI as an independent website back in 2008, and as we head into our 16th year of operation we will be working to build the site back up to the previous levels we enjoyed, as we work to make sure SBI is one of your go -to sites for American soccer news.

American soccer enjoyed a memorable year, with the US men’s national team returning to the World Cup for the first time in eight years. The team’s run to the Round of 16, and a memorable 0-0 draw with England, were the highlights of the USMNT’s return to the big stage.

We also watched the US Under-20 men’s national team secure a place in both the Under-20 World Cup and Olympics with an impressive run in Concacaf qualifying.

On the club front, the Seattle Sounders became the first MLS team to lift the Concacaf Champions League title in the competition’s current format, while Los Angeles FC won its first MLS Cup title in the best MLS Cup final in league history.

The US Women’s national team also enjoyed success, lifting the Concacacaf W Championship title as well as another SheBelieves Cup. The Portland Thorns added to their own Legacy by lifting a third NWSL Championship.

As SBI heads into year 16, we realize the need to bolster our editorial staff, so we are searching for Contributors to help us cover American soccer as thoroughly as possible. We will be creating some paid positions as well as internships, so if you are an aspiring soccer writer, editor, social media expert, graphic designer or videographer and are interested in producing content covering American soccer, definitely reach out to us at [email protected] .com.

Please feel free to share with us what you would like to see more coverage of, what coverage you are enjoying, and things you would like to see us improve. Our Readers have always been a big part of helping us improve and sharpen the work that we do, so thank you for your continued support and feedback over the past 15 years.

Thanks to all of you who have spent all or part of the past 15 years reading SBI. We are ready to make 2023 an even better year, with even better coverage, so stay tuned.