Happy Festivus! An Airing of New England Patriot Grievances

‘Twas the day before Christmas Eve, and the New England Patriots are … on to Cincinnati. The 7-7 Pats are once again set to put their playoff hopes on the line, as they host the postseason-bound Bengals (10-4) at Gillette Stadium (1 pm ET, CBS).

This year has been an enigmatic campaign in Foxboro. While a Sporting a .500 record heading into the home stretch can hardly be portrayed as a disaster, it is equally fair to say that the Pats have fallen short of expectations. Quarterback Mac Jones has regressed in his second season at the Offensive Helm. The Offensive playcalling duties have been entrusted to a Coach known Mostly for his work in crafting defensive strategy. An inability to score points, breakdowns in special teams coverage, and untimely penalties have overshadowed some of New England’s bright spots in the running game and the defensive front seven. There is little question as to why Patriots fans are frustrated.

