HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE – Okemah News Leader

HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

Jeremy Baker came in on Friday, September 30th. I found out that I had his dad, Roger Baker, in class when I was teaching. The golf course is a good place to catch up with people you know.

On Saturday, October 1st, Rance McIntyre came in with his two sons, Cash and Maverick. The boys wanted to get candy before they went to play. They were so cute.

Anthony Landers came into the clubhouse on Sunday afternoon, October 2nd, and said that Jason Bean was going to play golf with him. I said that I didn’t know that Jason played golf. He replied, “He doesn’t, but a group of us vacation together and we are going to the Dominican Republic. We get a free round of golf for every day that we stay, so we’re getting ready.” I’ve been to the Dominican Republic and it is beautiful. I went outside and told Jason that I came out to watch him play. They just grinned.

Mark Brillo helped Earnie at the cash register on Sunday because it was so busy that Earnie couldn’t keep up with getting carts out of the shed. Thanks Mark.

22 players participated in the 2-person scramble on Thursday, September 29th. Loren Aldridge and Travis Scott won the scramble with a score of 2 under par. Loren Aldridge also won the prize for the longest drive and Jim Manning took the prize for the closest to the pin.

40 Golfers turned out for the 4-person scramble on Monday, October 3rd. Bradley Hicks, Brock Hicks, Miccah Cloud and Nathan Lewis won the scramble with a score of 6 under par. Travis Scott won the prize for the longest drive and Skeeter Smith won for the closest to the pin.

I hope to see you at the Okemah Golf Club.