HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE – Okemah News Leader

HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

On Friday, September 2nd, Kevin Brill came into the clubhouse and said that he and the guy that he was playing with were leaving. The other guy received a call that his son had been injured in football practice and that he needed to go home. They thought that it might be a separated shoulder, but they weren’t sure. We hope that he will be all right.

Three guys that I didn’t know came in and when Earnie asked if they wanted carts, one of them jokingly asked, “Do we look like we want to walk?” Then he qualified his question by saying, “They might, but I sure don’t.”

On Sunday, September 4th, James Smith came to play golf with his three sons, Dayton, Knox and Bryar. It’s nice to see families playing together.

The club held its Labor Day Tournament on Saturday, September 3rd. Chuck Johnson, Earnie Fox and Pat Vaughn won 1st place with a score of 10 under par. Jaiden Grower, Daniel Canard, Jeremy Baker and Nate Lewis took 2nd place with a score of 8 under par. 3rd place went to Gary Titsworth, Aaron Beach and Justin Jones with a score of 7 under par. Jeremy Baker won the Prize for the Longest drive and Justin Jones won the Prize for the closest to the pin.

After the tournament, Erica Strawn and her daughter, Alleigh Johnson, and Billie Gail Fox served hot dogs with chili and the trimmings, chips, brownie bites and tea to the players. It was a good day.

Chuck Johnson, Earnie Fox, Nokey Klutts and Leon McVeigh won the 4-person scramble on Monday, September 5th, with a score of 7 under par. Dante Landers won the Prize for the Longest drive and Josh Ishmael won for the closest to the pin.

We hope to see you at the Okemah Golf Club.