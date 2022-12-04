Hansen And Meza Named United Soccer Coaches All-America

Tori Hansen

Sam Meza

– University of North Carolina senior defenderand junior midfielderhave been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-America teams the organization announced Friday afternoon.

Hansen was named to the Second Team while Meza earned Third Team accolades. This is the first time that either player has received All-America recognition.

Both student-athletes were also named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region First Team earlier this week in addition to being named First Team All-ACC.

The duo anchored the top defense in the ACC, posting a conference-best 14 shutouts and allowing a league-low 0.674 goals per match.

Hansen Ranks third on the team in scoring with eight goals – tied for most goals by a defender among Power Five schools – Converting 5-of-5 penalty kicks. She has played 2,161 minutes this season, playing the full time in 21 matches.

Meza played in 16 matches before being shut down for the season due to injury. She scored two goals, including the game-winner against Pittsburgh, and was credited with four assists in 913 minutes. Her final match of the season was the ACC Championship game against Florida State.

This year’s All-Americans will be recognized for their accomplishments at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony & Reception on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.