Hanover Park NJ boys soccer propelled by community, positivity

There is no boys soccer banner hanging in the Hanover Park High School gym.

There hasn’t been much to celebrate for decades. But this fall, the Hornets started to change their reputation.

Hanover Park had almost unprecedented success this fall. The Hornets finished 16-3, more victories than they’d earned in a single season in at least 10 years. They scored 63 goals, led by junior Valentino Della Grazia with 21 − and only conceded 13, the least in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference.

Hanover Park also went undefeated in the NJAC-Independence, their first division title since 1993.

That’s the season against which the Hornets have measured themselves, even though it was when some of the current players’ parents were still in high school. That team finished 17-5-1, winning the Iron Hills-Hills and reaching the Morris County Tournament final.

There’s a through line from that successful Squad to the current one. The alumni contributed far more than an active group text buzzing about their glory days.

Chris Martinovic, one of the superstars on the ’93 Squad and a longtime East Hanover resident, coached many of the current Hornets when they were in elementary and middle school. Former Hanover Park Assistant Coach Paul Peterson and his brother Bruce Peterson built the soccer program in Florham Park, with Bruce serving as president of the Florham Park soccer club.

They brought players together during middle school, merging Florham Park and East Hanover Residents into one team. They also founded PESA, a joint club team where several of Martinovic’s cousins ​​coach.

“It took a lot of work to sell,” Paul Peterson said. “My brother would talk to the dads: ‘Keep them together. They can create something memorable.’ They’re coming together as a community.”

Chris Calveley stepped into that community shortly after leading the Morristown-Beard girls soccer team to its first NJSIAA title. His first challenge was to change “a program that expected to lose every single game.”

Calveley tried to get the Hornets to turn inward, focusing on themselves rather than comparing to the girls soccer or football teams.

“I heard kids didn’t want to come onto this team, or it was laughed at or joked about,” said Calveley, a Scottish immigrant who owns FC Futbol for preschoolers.

“We wanted a sense of pride to be part of the program, to be happy with ourselves and the work we were trying to do.”

Calveley’s first season was the fall of 2020, when Hanover Park played just seven matches. They won two, lost two by one goal apiece, and had two scoreless draws.

But Calveley already saw the Talent and potential, and allowed the players to make their own decisions on the field. The Hornets won nine games last fall, propelled by a large sophomore class.

After another year to grow, the Juniors took responsibility − and accountability, for Hanover Park’s results. Each of the Hornets’ three losses were by one goal, including to eventual MCT finalist Mendham and NJSIAA North 2, Group 2 Champion Harrison.

Hanover Park has earned more wins in Calveley’s three seasons at the helm than in the previous six combined.

“We shocked everybody,” senior center back Erol Yuksel said. “The leaders of this team, like Coach, me, (senior midfielder) Alesio Barquin and Val, we knew we could reach this standard. We were the ones setting the bar up so high.”

There are two banners on their way to Hanover Park. Athletic director Mike Menditto ordered one to match the rest of the teams. Paul Peterson got the ’93 felt banner framed, and plans to present it to the current team.

“That consistency, being so good in every game, that’s so hard to do,” Calveley said. “Even if we were a goal down, they were like, ‘OK, we’re going to score two more. In the past, they’d go down and the game’s over. … Teams know who we are now, and that’s good. I wanted us to be respected as a program. It’s our job to keep that going.”