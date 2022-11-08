Hanover Park NJ boys soccer propelled by community, positivity

There is no boys soccer banner hanging in the Hanover Park High School gym.

There hasn’t been much to celebrate for decades. But this fall, the Hornets started to change their reputation.

Hanover Park had almost unprecedented success this fall. The Hornets finished 16-3, more victories than they’d earned in a single season in at least 10 years. They scored 63 goals, led by junior Valentino Della Grazia with 21 − and only conceded 13, the least in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference.

Hanover Park also went undefeated in the NJAC-Independence, their first division title since 1993.

That’s the season against which the Hornets have measured themselves, even though it was when some of the current players’ parents were still in high school. That team finished 17-5-1, winning the Iron Hills-Hills and reaching the Morris County Tournament final.

Hanover Park's Alesio Barquin plays against Lyndhurst. Hanover Park defeats Lyndhurst in extra time, 2-1, in the North 2, Group 2 quarterfinal on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Lyndhurst.

There’s a through line from that successful Squad to the current one. The alumni contributed far more than an active group text buzzing about their glory days.

Chris Martinovic, one of the superstars on the ’93 Squad and a longtime East Hanover resident, coached many of the current Hornets when they were in elementary and middle school. Former Hanover Park Assistant Coach Paul Peterson and his brother Bruce Peterson built the soccer program in Florham Park, with Bruce serving as president of the Florham Park soccer club.

