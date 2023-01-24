Hanover Park Coach Todd Hartman’s 300th win

For Todd Hartman, basketball has always been about family. His parents came to all his games, whether he was playing for Mount Olive, County College of Morris, or The College of New Jersey. And Hartman’s players have been like his sons, absorbing his tough love, coming back for alumni games and even inviting him to weddings.

That meant plenty of calls, emails and texts when Hartman finally earned his 300th win, 77-72, on Tuesday night at Parsippany Hills. After the post-game handshake line, the Hornets presented Hartman with a commemorative basketball and a black-and-gold banner.

“I’ve been able to do something I love for a really long time, and have some level of success at it,” he said. “On that level, it’s a good feeling. I love what I do.”

