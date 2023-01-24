Hanover Park Coach Todd Hartman’s 300th win

For Todd Hartman, basketball has always been about family. His parents came to all his games, whether he was playing for Mount Olive, County College of Morris, or The College of New Jersey. And Hartman’s players have been like his sons, absorbing his tough love, coming back for alumni games and even inviting him to weddings.

That meant plenty of calls, emails and texts when Hartman finally earned his 300th win, 77-72, on Tuesday night at Parsippany Hills. After the post-game handshake line, the Hornets presented Hartman with a commemorative basketball and a black-and-gold banner.

“I’ve been able to do something I love for a really long time, and have some level of success at it,” he said. “On that level, it’s a good feeling. I love what I do.”

It’s been a challenging wait for Hartman, who wanted his players “to focus on their seasons and not some thing of mine.” Hanover Park had lost five straight games, and eight out of 10 en route to the milestone.

But Hartman has rarely picked the smooth path.

Baseball came easy to him growing up, but he fell in love with basketball. They watched the Celtics-Lakers rivalry on TV in the 1980s, studying Magic Johnson, James Worthy, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and the rest of the classic rosters. The basketball court became Hartman’s haven from anxiety, a “place of comfort.”

But he was a scrawny kid, and got cut from the seventh- and eighth-grade team. A growth spurt from 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-6 during the summer before his junior year at Mount Olive helped boost his prospects.

He played at CCM, becoming a Captain in his second season. He was also named Captain at TCNJ. Hartman, who admitted he “wasn’t a kid who particularly loved school,” earned a degree in health and physical education hoping to stay close to basketball.

“It’s a close-up sport,” they said. “Football, you’re wearing helmets. Baseball, you’re so far away from each other. In basketball, if someone knows he can beat you, you can read it on his face. It’s under bright lights and you’re wearing shorts . You’ve got to be ready to play. There’s something so pure and beautiful about that.”

Hartman’s first coaching job was for Vic Paternostro, the legendary Pope John football coach. Paternostro pointed at the quarterback and receivers and told Hartman, “That’s your new toy. Go play with it. Just don’t break your toy.” They also warned Hartman against becoming friends with the players, because they need to be coached.

In 1997, Hartman succeeded another legend, his former Coach Jack Martin, at CCM. Their often contentious relationship formed the “tough but fair” model Hartman uses with his current players.

He moved to Hanover Park in 2004 to teach and coach boys basketball.

“People said, ‘Don’t go there. It’s a tough rebuild. It’s a wrestling school,'” Hartman recalled. “I like when people tell me not to do something.”

The Hornets may think Hartman lives in his cramped office off the gym. He arrives two hours before practice, and stays until he hears the last ball stop Bouncing outside the usually open door. Hartman has multiple group texts for former players, because his phone doesn’t allow him to keep all the numbers grouped together.

“He really found himself,” said Martin, who earned a 569-225 record in 30 years of coaching.

“I was happy about that, because I really liked him. He was a very hard worker, very determined. We struggled a little bit, but once we got things going, he found out he had potential to do great things. It turned out to be a pretty good story.”

Home-court advantage

The wall behind Hartman’s desk is decorated with photos of past NJAC Divisional champions, alongside his two blonde daughters growing up. Jaylin Hartman, a senior forward at Blair, signed a National Letter of Intent with George Washington. Ryleigh, 12, is a Lefty point guard at Mendham Township Middle School, “a shooter (with) her own style of play,” according to her proud father.

Before Jaylin started at Blair, Todd Hartman was thinking about retiring from coaching so he could be in the stands at her games like his parents had been. Jaylin thought the idea was “so dumb. … You need to be a coach. That’s what you do” Also, most of Blair’s games are livestreamed so they could still break down her film together afterward. Ryleigh, a seventh-grader, is more laid back than her focused, driven older sister, but Todd Hartman said, “She’s like, ‘Whatever,’ then goes out there and flies around and dominates.”

Over Winter Break, Jaylin got a chance to watch some Hanover Park games and even took photos. She hopes to go into broadcast or photojournalism, and is compiling a scrapbook for her dad.

“I’m excited and proud. I think his next goal should be 500 wins,” she said. “It shows he’s not crazy and he knows what he’s talking about. All those long nights, getting home late during the season, were all worth it, because he’s making victories for both the kids and him. I just want to see more.”

