Hanover High girls soccer defeats Dedham in Division 3 state final

LYNN — The big sisters on the Hanover High girls soccer team showed how to make the right plays to win a state title on Saturday.

For the Hawks, it was goalkeeper Mia Pongratz (younger sister Madison) and leading scorer Sophia Foley (younger sister Maelyn) who made the decisive second-half plays that led to Hanover’s first state title since 2000.

Sophia Foley scored the game’s lone goal while Mia Pongratz made a last-minute save on a penalty kick in Hanover’s 1-0 win over Dedham in the Division 3 state final at Manning Field in Lynn.

“We never made it this far since the year 2000,” said Hanover’s fifth-year Coach Mary Cullity. “That’s 22 years. So to be able to get past the hump on those first few games and then keep it going is a huge success and testament to their team chemistry.”

After a scoreless first half, the Hawks (19-3-1) were looking to make adjustments to their struggling offense.

“I think in the first half it was about getting the nerves out,” said Cullity. “Dedham certainly came out with a strong start. So being able to defend that and go into the half 0-0 was big. The second half I think we looked like a different team.”

Ten minutes into the second half the Hawks saw more Offensive opportunities. Junior Eva Kelliher dribbled left and made a lead pass towards the middle to Sophia Foley, who cashed in for the only goal of the day.

“She has been a top player, league MVP, leading goal scorer and to be able to cap it off one more time is exciting to watch,” said Cullity.

“It was the whole team’s goal, to be honest,” said Sophia Foley. “We all worked together to connect and get that ball up and it was amazing.”

In the 59th minute, Hanover thought it had taken a 2-0 lead, but the goal was waved off due to a foul.

“We were pressing right from the start,” said Cullity. “When we did find that space (Dedham) couldn’t figure out how to defend it. We dominated most of the second half, but unfortunately a goal was called back from us.”

Defense wins championships, so having a goalie like Mia Pongratz, who will play at Virginia Commonwealth University next year, is a huge asset for the Hawks. Hanover, the No. 4 seed, surrendered just one goal in the tournament.

On Saturday, she finished with a clean sheet and eight saves.

With less than five minutes left in the game — official time is kept by the officials on the field at that point — a penalty kick was awarded to No. 10 Dedham (17-5-1). And when Devan O’Connell shot to the right-side post, Pongratz dove in the same direction and batted the ball out of trouble.

“I knew that once that call was called that everyone was under a lot of stress,” said Mia Pongratz. “I knew I had to hold it together, so I tried my best to stay focused on the ball and I had my team in the back of my mind knowing I had to step up big for them and I did just that.”

“It was the last minute of the game,” said Cullity. “They make a call like that. If it was their time to tie it up, here it is on a silver platter. But I did have confidence Mia can cover the save, she was there to cover the post, and it went wide.”

The Hawks’ back line was under pressure all game, but still kept the Marauders off the board.

“I would love to shout-out Cailyn McCarthy, Mary Carven, Olivia Henry, definitely, and Erin Condon,” said Mia Pongratz. “Incredibly consistent girls, Incredible work ethic, they really stepped it up today and stayed calm under pressure.”

“We’re so close … We all want it for each other,” said McCarthy, a senior.

The missed PK was Dedham’s only close call at a goal. The Marauders sent a header off a free kick off the crossbar late.

“They were grueling,” Cullity said of the final few minutes. “Those last moments were, I think, Dedham’s last push. If this was meant to be their win they would’ve found it. And fortunately we were able to hold them off, somewhat luckily at the end. It shows it was meant to be our year.”

The trust and chemistry on the Hawks comes from the family aspect the team has carried with them all season.

“Our team does a fantastic job leaning on each other with the Foley Sisters (Maelyn and Sophia) and the Pongratz Sisters (Mia and Madison),” said Cullity. “So many family elements in this program made for a tight bond this year. They even say it themselves: this is the closest-knit family team they’ve had. I think that team Chemistry pushed us.”

For Mia Pongratz, it was her last game playing with her sister.

“We’re one big family,” said Mia Pongratz. “It just makes it that more special to end a season like that with my sister and definitely a little emotional, but I couldn’t ask for a better way to go out.”

“We always knew we wanted to be here,” added Mia Pongratz. “From the beginning of the season we knew that this team was special. We knew our talents coming together would bring us here and we did it. We’re bringing it home.”