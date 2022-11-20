Hanover High girls soccer defeats Dedham in Division 3 state final

LYNN — The big sisters on the Hanover High girls soccer team showed how to make the right plays to win a state title on Saturday.

For the Hawks, it was goalkeeper Mia Pongratz (younger sister Madison) and leading scorer Sophia Foley (younger sister Maelyn) who made the decisive second-half plays that led to Hanover’s first state title since 2000.

Sophia Foley scored the game’s lone goal while Mia Pongratz made a last-minute save on a penalty kick in Hanover’s 1-0 win over Dedham in the Division 3 state final at Manning Field in Lynn.

“We never made it this far since the year 2000,” said Hanover’s fifth-year Coach Mary Cullity. “That’s 22 years. So to be able to get past the hump on those first few games and then keep it going is a huge success and testament to their team chemistry.”

After a scoreless first half, the Hawks (19-3-1) were looking to make adjustments to their struggling offense.

Hanover's Cailyn McCarthy, Hanover's Mary Carven, and Hanover goalie Mia Pongratz celebrate with their newly earned Trophy following their 1-0 win over Dedham in the Division 3 state final at Manning Field in Lynn on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Hanover would go on to win 1-0.

“I think in the first half it was about getting the nerves out,” said Cullity. “Dedham certainly came out with a strong start. So being able to defend that and go into the half 0-0 was big. The second half I think we looked like a different team.”

Ten minutes into the second half the Hawks saw more Offensive opportunities. Junior Eva Kelliher dribbled left and made a lead pass towards the middle to Sophia Foley, who cashed in for the only goal of the day.

