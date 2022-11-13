Hanover girls soccer defeats North Reading in OT to gain Final 4 spot

HANOVER — The Hanover High girls soccer team got its biggest win of the year on Saturday.

Junior Ayla McDermod scored the game’s lone goal in double overtime to lift the No. 4 Hawks to a 1-0 win over No. 12 North Reading in the Division 3 Elite Eight. Well. 4 Hanover (17-3-1) will play No. 8 Dover-Sherborn (14-4-3) in the state semifinal (date, time and location TBD).

“It’s been a while since we’ve made it this far but I knew from the start of this season that this team could do it and I’m just so happy that we’re here,” said Hanover Coach Mary Cullity after hoisting up the final four Trophy with her team.

