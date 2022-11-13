Hanover girls soccer defeats North Reading in OT to gain Final 4 spot

HANOVER — The Hanover High girls soccer team got its biggest win of the year on Saturday.

Junior Ayla McDermod scored the game’s lone goal in double overtime to lift the No. 4 Hawks to a 1-0 win over No. 12 North Reading in the Division 3 Elite Eight. Well. 4 Hanover (17-3-1) will play No. 8 Dover-Sherborn (14-4-3) in the state semifinal (date, time and location TBD).

“It’s been a while since we’ve made it this far but I knew from the start of this season that this team could do it and I’m just so happy that we’re here,” said Hanover Coach Mary Cullity after hoisting up the final four Trophy with her team.

With 8:24 left in the double OT, McDermod, who plays wing, saw a lane of opportunity down the middle of the box and shot left past the Hornets goalkeeper.

But McDermod doesn’t remember that part.

“It just felt really surreal,” said McDermod recalling the winning goal. “Looking back, I just see Sophia (Foley) jumping on top of me then everyone else jumping on top of me. It was just crazy.”

In playoff games it takes the experienced players with the most composure to come up with the right play. Luckily for the Hawks, McDermod was that player.

“Ayla’s awesome, she’s a very composed player,” said Cullity. “She had a great game today so I’m really happy for her that she got that goal for us. I knew it was coming it’s just a matter who was going to get it for us.”

“As a junior she has that confidence and experience to be composed in the box and put it away,” added Cullity.

The Hawks did have a scoring play by Sophia Foley in the first half that was wiped off due to an offsides call.

Hanover’s defense stood tall, keeping North Reading off the scoreboard for over 90 minutes.

“They’ve been very consistent all year,” said Hanover goalie Mia Pongratz praising her backline. “Katelyn (Farrell), Mary (Carven), Erin (Condon), Liv (Henry) are always doing an amazing job tracking players down and I’m very fortunate to have that backline.”

Pongratz, who is committed to playing soccer at Virginia Commonwealth University, finished with a clean sheet and four saves. She attests to the fact that the special chemistry the team has. There’s two sets of Sisters on the team (Sophia and Maelyn, Mia and Madison Pongratz).

“Just having us on the team including us and the rest of the team is a big family,” said Pongratz. “We all love each other a lot. I feel like having everyone together was very important.”

“The girls really do play for each other, they meet as a team and they’re the ones encouraging each other,” said Cullity.

The playoff atmosphere was tense throughout the entire match.

“The chances the other team got was always nerve-wrecking but fortunately it wasn’t too much and we could handle it,” said Cullity. “It’s always nice to have a shutout. We did have a lot of attacks and energy up top. Even with that one goal that was taken back cause of an offsides.”

The Hawks offense kept putting pressure on the Hornets backline. Hornet goalie Maggie Schulz played almost lights out with 14 saves.

Cullity kept it straight with her team before they went into extra minutes.

“At that point when we’re meeting before overtime and double overtime it’s (about) who wants it more,” said Cullity. “Play with your heart on the line, sacrifice with your heart on the line, give it all you have, leave it on the field.”

“We were definitely tired and just had to keep the energy up and our spirits up and just keep playing like we always do,” said McDermod.

Now the Hawks are two wins away from a state championship. something they’ve had their eyes on since the beginning of the season.

“The feeling is just crazy because right from the beginning of the season, we knew that this is where we wanted to be and it just feels incredible,” said Pongratz.