Hanoi’s first ever literature tour launched | Culture – Sports

Guests visit the gardens of 20 notable Vietnamese figures. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Hanoi now offers a one-of-a-kind journey that will take guests back in time to the heyday of Vietnamese literature in the ancient and medieval eras.

The tour takes place at the Vietnam Literature Museum, which covers an area of ​​around 3,000sq.m and features displays of more than 3,454 artifacts representing the Quintessence of Vietnamese literature.

Visitors who take part in the tour will have the opportunity to visit the gardens of 20 notable Vietnamese figures, carry the Tam-Tai symbol to the Temple of Vietnamese Literature, and experience the Vietnamese literary space.

The literary tour also takes guests through the spaces of poet Nguyen Du and the Kieu story, critical realist literature, President Ho Chi Minh and his best poems, Cricket’s Adventure diary, Poet-playwright Luu Quang Vu and Xuan Quynh’s literary career.

Nguyen Thi Thu Hue, Director of the Vietnam Literature Museumstated that the museum houses special and valuable relics, works, and stories from many generations of outstanding Vietnamese writers and cultural personalities.

Hue also stated that the museum’s operations team is eager to communicate that cultural and intellectual value to the general population.

She has high hopes that the museum will become a go-to destination not only for those who have a passion for literature but also for everyone and every family.

Phung Quang Thang, Chairman of Vietnam STID, a co-organizer of the literary tour, said that while each guest has unique literary interests, they all care deeply about protecting the country’s cultural heritage.

Taking a literary tour, he explained, would make it possible for people of all ages to simply have access to and learn about important cultural characteristics and other topics.

Thang wishes that the young people who attend the tour would develop a deeper appreciation for literature.

The Vietnam Literature Museum can be found in the Tay Ho neighborhood of Hanoi, at 275 Au Co street in Quang An Ward. The three-story museum honors and showcases the works of prominent Vietnamese writers.

The literary tour takes place every Saturday and Sunday and lasts for a total of 90 minutes. The price of entry for adult is currently 150,000 VND (6.3 USD)./.