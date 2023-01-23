Hannah Braswell eager to lead HA volleyball program once again

JON JOHNSAON



Houston Academy is turning to a familiar face in Hannah Braswell to lead its volleyball program for a second time.

Braswell, who led the Raiders for eight years before taking over the Northview program for one year in 2015, is now returning as the leader at HA after serving as the Raiders’ junior varsity Coach since 2017 when she returned to the school as an art teacher . Before her first tenure at the Dothan private school, Braswell directed the Dothan High volleyball team for seven years.

Braswell takes the place of Chico Tran, who coached the Raiders this past season before stepping away from the duties. Tran had replaced Vanessa Howell, who left Houston Academy in 2021 to restart the program at Enterprise State Community College.

During her first tenure as head coach at HA, Braswell compiled a 205-100 record with one state tournament appearance.

“We have amazing Athletes … amazing girls … that have been raised through our program and I wanted to be able to continue coaching them,” Braswell said. “Also, the JV program has not lost a tournament in two years. We have an amazing group of young athletes coming through and I would love to see them through the end.

“The only reason I took it is because they have worked diligently and they were successful because of their effort and determination and the fire that they have inside of them.”

Houston Academy athletics director Jerry Browning interviewed others for the position, but quickly realized Braswell was the right fit.

“Obviously, Hannah has a lot of experience,” Browning said. “I didn’t know her before I moved here in July, but in talking to her, I think she definitely loves this school and loves the kids, and we wanted to give her the opportunity.

“She has a lot to offer here and giving her the opportunity, I think, will benefit our program. Her love for the school and being here so long along with her past experience … you put all that together.”

Browning also elevated Jeremy Langford from middle school head volleyball Coach to Assistant on the varsity level. Caroline Powell will now move from an Assistant middle school Coach to head JV coach. Browning will later hire a middle school coach.

Braswell, who is also the JV tennis Coach and Assistant softball coach, is eager to lead the Raiders once again on the varsity level.

“I think my strength is just having 32 years of coaching experience,” Braswell said. “I think that’s my strength of communicating well with the players and Somehow being able to get them to be the best that they can possibly be.”