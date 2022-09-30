Hannah Bamford Scores in 83rd Minute, Women’s Soccer Battles to 1-1 Tie with UNH

Next Game: University at Albany 10/2/2022 | 12:00 PM ET AE.TV October 02 (Sun) / 12:00 PM ET University at Albany History

DURHAM, NH — The University of Maine Women’s soccer team tied the UNH Wildcats, 1-1, on Thursday evening at the Wildcat Park.

First Goal (1-0 UNH): Less than two minutes into the ‘Border Battle’, the Wildcats took a 1-0 lead. Anna Hewlett played a perfect ball past the final line of Maine’s defense. Meghan Guarente was given an opportunity with only the goalkeeper in her way. The Wildcat forward took advantage and put her Squad up a goal.

The Wildcats would enter the Halftime break holding onto their 1-0 lead, but the America East game would not end that way.

Second Goal (1-1): In the 83rd minute, Hannah Bamford scored the game tying and final goal of this chapter of the Border Battle. Halle Rogers launched a pass that found its way to Bamford’s foot then into the back of the net. The super senior took only one touch to score the game-tying goal. It was the final goal of the America East contest as the rivals tied, 1-1.

Maine recorded nine total shots on goal to the Wildcats’ four, while UNH tallied two corner kicks to the Black Bears’ seven.

Hannah Bamford was the goal scorer. Halle Rogers recorded the assist, while Kira Kutzinski walked away with three saves.

Next: The Black Bears are back on the pitch Sunday, October 2nd vs UAlbany. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:00 pm.

