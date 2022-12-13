Hank Phillips and Mykayla Stadler

Each week Buckhannon-Upshur High School features two Fine Arts Students of the Week to highlight the work students are doing in the art world.

Performing Arts Student of the Week: Henry (Hank) Phillips

Hank Phillips is a senior student at Buckhannon-Upshur High school. He is the student body president, the president of the Youth Leadership Association, and is a member of the band, where he is the clarinet section leader and the woodwind commander. After school, Hank is a WV State Student Council Senior High Representative, WV Governor’s Honors Academy Student Ambassador, and a Buckhannon Youth Council Facilitator. He is also a member of the National Honor Society, a finalist in the current WV Senate Youth Program, a WV Governor’s Honors Academy attendee, and a Marshall University Honor Band member.

Some of Hank’s favorite pieces to perform have included his last time on the field as a member of the marching band, last year’s concert season, and his first season with Ms. Taylor as the new band director at BUHS.

When asked why the arts are important to him, Hank said, “With the chaotic world we live in today, as division wins across the globe, the arts are what always bring people together. Whether it be the physical art that expresses passion and identity, or music that remains a universal language to bring Joy to all, the arts always win.”

After high school, Hank plans to attend college to study political science and international relations to eventually pursue a career as a lawyer and politician.

Visual Arts Student of the Week: Mykayla Stadler

Mykalya Stadler is a sophomore student at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. She is a member of the marching band, the archery team, and the air rifle team, where she competes with high powered rifles.

Her favorite medium to work in is Acrylic paints, and Mykala loves to sketch people and objects. Some of her favorite projects include painting on stained glass and ink printing in her craft’s class.

When asked why the arts are important to her, Mykayla said, “It’s a way to calm and imagine and just be creative.”

After high school, Mykayla plans to study to become an art therapist.