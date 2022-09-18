‘Hands-on history’: Heritage Festival celebrates culture, art | Local

Four generations of Angela Combs’ family attended Columbia’s Heritage Festival and Craft Show on Saturday. The family represented a St. Louis Rendezvous camp in the 1780s-1850s fur trade era.

This was their sixth year at the festival, and she said it was a time for her family to celebrate their history, which includes Ancestors from the Cheyenne and Cree nations, as well as Europe.

