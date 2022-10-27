Handmade art Featured at Ohio Craft Museum holiday sale

An sale that benefits independent artists and the Ohio Craft Museum will feature handmade creations organizers say can’t be found anywhere else.

Kim Nagorski, executive director of the nonprofit Ohio Craft Museum, believes the 23rd annual Gifts of the Craftsmen holiday sale will have something for everyone.

“The Ohio Craft Museum is the perfect place to shop (for) handmade this holiday season,” Nagorski said. “Everything here is created by artists from across the state and the country.

“We’ve been growing every year, and we probably have 175 artists in this year’s sale,” she said. “It gives shoppers an opportunity to buy handmade gifts, unique gifts, that they’re never going to be able to find anywhere else.”

The Ohio Craft Museum receives funding from the Ohio Arts Council, the Greater Columbus Arts Council and the Columbus Foundation. It consists of artist members who are part of a group known as the Ohio Designer Craftsmen.

