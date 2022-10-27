Handmade art Featured at Ohio Craft Museum holiday sale

An sale that benefits independent artists and the Ohio Craft Museum will feature handmade creations organizers say can’t be found anywhere else.

Kim Nagorski, executive director of the nonprofit Ohio Craft Museum, believes the 23rd annual Gifts of the Craftsmen holiday sale will have something for everyone.

“The Ohio Craft Museum is the perfect place to shop (for) handmade this holiday season,” Nagorski said. “Everything here is created by artists from across the state and the country.

“We’ve been growing every year, and we probably have 175 artists in this year’s sale,” she said. “It gives shoppers an opportunity to buy handmade gifts, unique gifts, that they’re never going to be able to find anywhere else.”

The Ohio Craft Museum receives funding from the Ohio Arts Council, the Greater Columbus Arts Council and the Columbus Foundation. It consists of artist members who are part of a group known as the Ohio Designer Craftsmen.

This year’s Gifts of the Craftsmen holiday sale runs Nov. 6-Dec. 23 at the museum, 1665 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus.

The museum will be open during special holiday hours for extended shopping opportunities 10 am-5 pm Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays and Saturdays, 10 am-8 pm Thursdays and 1-4 pm Sundays.

The sale is free to attend. More information is available online at ohiocraft.org/.

Nagorski said the exhibition and sale features handcrafted jewelry, pottery, art glass, baskets, clothing and other fine-craft items. Prices range from a few dollars to a few hundred, she said, with 60% of sales going to the artists and the balance going to support the museum, art education programs and events such as Winterfair Greater Cincinnati, scheduled for Nov. 25-27 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, and Winterfair Columbus, scheduled for Dec. 2-4 at the Ohio Expo Center.

“This gives artists a great way to show their work, and our artists get a portion of the sales, with a portion going to education programs and exhibitions,” Nagorski said. “The museum is always free, although we do ask for donations.”

Nagorski said the sale will feature work by several new artists, including Debbie Jackson, who creates polymer clay earrings, and Rebecca Sigler, who builds ceramic critters by hand.

“Favorite returning artists include Cody F. Miller, who makes intriguing collage art, and Jennifer Couch, who uses upholstery samples to produce lovely crossbody bags,” Nagorski said. “Colorful ceramics and glass, Sterling silver jewelry, Whimsical puppets and stuffed animals, wool gloves and scarves, as well as hundreds of artist-made ornaments and holiday cards, are just some of the unique items shoppers will find.”

Another local artist who will be back for the sale for roughly the 15th year is Karen Yassenoff of Upper Arlington, a former elementary school art teacher in the South-Western City School District, who primarily creates handmade jewelry from metals such as copper, silver and brass.

“I sell a lot there, which is great,” Yassenoff said. “Our family has also supported the ODC for several years because of the art programs and art education programs they provide.

“Being an artist and a former art educator, I think it’s a gem,” she said of the annual event.

Yassenoff said she expects to offer a variety of pendants, earrings and bracelets made from metal at the Gifts of the Craftsmen sale.

She’ll also unveil a new brooch, which can either be worn or displayed on a wooden easel.

“I’m really excited they would consider showing it for the first time,” Yassenoff said. “They’re open to new ideas and let artists take chances.

“People should come to the sale because they’ll definitely see what new ideas and exciting things are happening with art in the city.”

Again this year, artists will offer demonstrations on weekends during the sale. This year’s schedule is:

Nov. 12, Ohio Drip, ice Dyeing 11 am to 4 pm

Nov. 19, Evangelia Philippidis, scratchboard art, 1 to 3 pm

Nov. 26, to be determined.

December 3, Judi Young, Collage art, 10 am to noon

December 4, Cody Miller, collage/painting, 1 to 4 p.m

Dec.10, Marcia Armstrong, woven natural materials, 10 am to noon.

December 10, Royce Hilderbrand, ceramic surface design, 1 to 3 pm

December 17, to be determined.

Dec.18, Michelle Ishida, screen printing, 1 to 4 pm

