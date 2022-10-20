Handed the keys to the Venice High football offense, Bentley has purred

VENICE — The quarterback depth chart in the Bentley family is now a gang(green) of one.

The first was oldest brother Chas. He played quarterback for four years at Rutgers University. Next up was brother Shuler, who started at Old Dominion University before transferring to Murray State University. He was followed by brother Jake, a South Carolina Gamecock, University of Utah Ute, and, finally, a University of South Alabama Jaguar.

The under-center Lineage of all three can be traced to their dad, Bobby, a quarterback at Presbyterian College, later the Blue Hose head coach, and now, the wide receivers Coach at South Florida.

It’s not true the youngest Bentley, after throwing his pacifier, did the same with a football. But if anyone was born to play the position, Brooks Bentley is that guy.

