Handed the keys to the Venice High football offense, Bentley has purred

VENICE — The quarterback depth chart in the Bentley family is now a gang(green) of one.

The first was oldest brother Chas. He played quarterback for four years at Rutgers University. Next up was brother Shuler, who started at Old Dominion University before transferring to Murray State University. He was followed by brother Jake, a South Carolina Gamecock, University of Utah Ute, and, finally, a University of South Alabama Jaguar.

The under-center Lineage of all three can be traced to their dad, Bobby, a quarterback at Presbyterian College, later the Blue Hose head coach, and now, the wide receivers Coach at South Florida.

It’s not true the youngest Bentley, after throwing his pacifier, did the same with a football. But if anyone was born to play the position, Brooks Bentley is that guy.

“I’ve been a quarterback my whole life,” the 18-year-old senior said.

And, so far, in his first, and last, season quarterbacking the Venice High offense, Bentley hasn’t merely been that guy.

He’s been the guy.

“He’s the real deal,” Venice head Coach John Peacock said. “He’s just the whole package.”

While brother Chas, Brooks said, possessed the stronger arm, Shuler the superior football IQ, and Jake the ability to both pass and run, “I feel like I got a mix of all of them,” he said. “I feel like I can run, I can pass. I’m smart, and a leader as well. So, I feel like I got all the traits.”

Peacock wasn’t entirely sure what he was getting when Bentley arrived on the Venice campus last spring. The native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, had left in the third grade when his father got hired at Auburn University. Two years later, it was back to South Carolina, this time Columbia, after his dad got a job on Will Muschamp’s staff at the University of South Carolina as running backs and tight ends coach.

Last year, Bobby Bentley moved again, this time to the Tampa Bay area to become wide receivers Coach at USF. Brooks enrolled at Gaither High, where he became the Cowboys’ starting quarterback. In 11 games, he completed 160-of-240 for 1,893 yards, 15 touchdowns and gave up just eight interceptions.

Gaither finished 6-5, reaching the postseason, but along the way, Bentley, who knew little to nothing of football in Florida before he arrived, began hearing the chatter of a successful program south of Tampa in a town called Venice. And a head coach who oversees it with a penchant for hard work, accountability and never giving up.

“We heard that Coach Peacock was such a great coach of a great program,” Brooks said. “Just growing up around stuff like that, that’s what you saw and that’s what you wanted to be a part of. A smaller football town, I guess you could say. That’s the way Venice is, and that’s how I grew up. I was going back to my roots.”

When Bentley arrived on the Venice campus, saw the facility, met his teammates, he was struck by the culture. “As soon as I walked in, everyone embraced me and made me feel at home,” he said. “Everyone on the team is a hard worker, no matter if they don’t play a snap, or they don’t see the field.

“I came in and was my true self. I made an effort to connect with my teammates. It’s a testament to the culture and teammates around me the way they embraced me.”

Bentley had some fairly big cleats to fill. Last season, Ryan Browne led Venice to the Class 8A state championship. He was the fifth straight Venice quarterback, following Browne, Colin Blazek, Ryan Overstreet and Hayden Wolff, to hold the job for just a year.

Before the start of the season, Brooks Bentley established a personal goal of no turnovers, either interceptions or fumbles. “And just the simple goal of just getting better every game,” he said. “Not only me personally, but the team, I feel, has made unbelievable strides.”

Venice Shook off a 1-2 start to win its next two games. Friday night, John Peacock’s team will attempt to wrap up the district title in a game against Riverview. And displaying what Peacock feels is a resemblance to former Venice quarterback Bryce Carpenter, Bentley is closing in on his personal goal of no turnovers.

In five games, he’s thrown for 854 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions. And while he’s not the running threat of Carpenter or Browne, Bentley has picked up 180 yards on the ground, with two touchdowns.

“They make (the offense) simple for you, complex for the defense,” he said. “The tempo is much different than what I played last year. It’s very up-tempo and keeps the defense on its heels.” What has impressed Bentley is the five teammates charged with protecting him. Once again, Venice’s Offensive line is doing its job

“They’ve been unbelievable from day one,” Bentley said. “They were a young group and just to see them develop has been unbelievable. They stay after practice an extra 15-20 minutes every practice, working on extra drills. It gives me so much confidence . . . that they’ll get the job done.”

And it didn’t take Bentley long to develop a chemistry with one of his wide receivers. Of his 78 completions, 29 have gone to Ryan Matulevich, for 371 yards and four TDs. “I feel like you put the ball anywhere around him and he can make a play for me,” Bentley said.

Peacock calls him a great teammate, leader and quarterback with a high football IQ.

“(Before he arrived) we were kind of hanging our hat on our two running backs,” he said. “But he’s changed the whole deal. We’re multi-dimensional now.”

He was given the keys to the Venice offense. And, so far, Brooks Bentley has purred.