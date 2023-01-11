Handball team set for world championship opener

BAHRAIN will start their campaign in the 28th International Handball Federation (IHF) Men’s World Championship by taking on Tunisia at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden, on Friday in their first Group H game.

Thirty-two teams, divided into eight groups, are taking part in the Championship co-hosted by Poland and Sweden which starts today, with France squaring off against Poland in the Polish city of Katowice.

Bahrain’s second game will be against Denmark, also in Malmo, on Sunday before they face off against Belgium at the same venue two days later in their last group game.

Three teams with the most points from each group will advance from the preliminary round, which runs from today to Tuesday, to the main round, which is scheduled to start next Wednesday and end five days later.

The fourth-placed team in each group will play in the President’s Cup, from next Wednesday to January 25.

The main round will feature four groups of eight teams each. The two top teams from each group will head to the quarter-finals on January 25 which will be played in a bracket format until a Champion is crowned on January 29.

As part of their preparation for the world championship, Bahrain took part in the Torneo Internacional de España in Benidorm, Spain, over the past fortnight, where they played in three matches against the hosts, Romania and Argentina.

Although the tournament didn’t go as well as they would have liked – Bahrain lost 37-21 against Spain, 34-21 to Romania and went down 31-27 to Argentina – the team will have gained valuable match practice ahead of the big competition .