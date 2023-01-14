Handball team ready for Clash with Denmark

BAHRAIN will play reigning world Champions Denmark Tonight in their second Group H game of the 28th International Handball Federation (IHF) Men’s World Handball Championship at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

They are currently in joint second place with Tunisia in the four-team table with one point each from the 27-27 draw between the two teams on Friday night.

Denmark, who are seeking to win their third Championship title in a row, head the table with two points, following their comprehensive 43-28 win over Belgium, also on Friday.

“It will be a very difficult game,” Bahrain head Coach Aron Kristjansson told the GDN by phone from Malmo. “Denmark are the current world champions, they have two or three of the best players in the world and they will be determined to win.

“But we will have to do our job and play the best we can. We will have to play intelligently and use our resources wisely because our last group game is against Belgium on Tuesday and we don’t want our players to be fatigued for that crucial fixture.”

Kristjansson added that he would be seeking to rotate his players as much as possible against Denmark to ensure they didn’t spend too much time on court.

“That’s what I meant by using our resources wisely,” he explained. “I think, for us, everything will boil down to our last group game against Belgium,” Kristjansson said. “That is why we need to conserve good energy for that game because that result will probably determine which three teams go into the main round from our group.

“But we will give it our absolute best shot tonight against Denmark. I have told the players to try their best and just enjoy the game and the atmosphere – although the expected 13,000-strong crowd will probably be Mostly Danish.”

The Bahrain-Denmark match will start at 10.30pm, Bahrain time.