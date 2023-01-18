Handball stars on show at the Kerry Cumann na mBunscol Championships

Magical, iconic, explosive, heroic and Spectacular were just some of the Accolades directed at children attending a number of Kerry Primary School who were top of the class when it came to Sporting success this week. Glenbeigh was the venue last Saturday for the Kerry Cumann na mBunscol Handball finals, Sponsored by Allianz, which saw competitions for under-11 and under-13 with the Kerry winners progressing to the Munster Finals on February 5.

ollowing some exciting games in the opening rounds the main winners were Glenbeigh National School, Curraheen National School and Scoil Realt na Mara from Cromane.

“While the numbers of school taking part were small, we were delighted with the individual performances on the day. Admittedly there is a wonderful tradition of handball in Glenbeigh but we were particularly delighted that Scoil Realt na Mara in Cromane won their second ever title thanks to Dara Harkin in the under-13 Singles competition to add to his under-11 win in 2022.

“A feature of the event was the skill and determination displayed by the Younger players which should ensure the continued growth of the sport in the Mid Kerry area,” said John Joe Quirke from Glenbeigh, the tournament organizer.

The winners and runners-up were presented with their County Championship medals by Kerry Ladies GAA Legend Mary Joe Curran who was representing Cumann na mBunscol Chiarrai at the event.

Glenbeigh National School were the top winners on the day coming away with seven medals with neighbors Curraheen National School winning five and Scoil Realt na Mara Cromane winning one medal.

Boys Results

U-11 Singles: Alex Sheahan (Glenbeigh NS) defeated Fionann O’Connor (Glenbeigh NS) 11-9 and 11-7.

U-11 Doubles: Daryl Clifford and Dylan Doona (Curraheen NS) defeated Alex Sheehan and Fionann O’Connor (Glenbeigh NS) 11-8 and 11-9.

U-13 Singles: Dara Harkin (Scoil Realt na Mara Cromane) defeated Seamus Moriarty (Glenbeigh NS) 11-9 and 11-7.

U-13 Doubles: Seamus Moriarty and Cian Clifford (Glenbeigh NS).

Girls Results

U-11 Singles: Kelsey Sheehan (Curraheen NS) defeated Lynn Kohler (Curraheen NS) 11-4 and 11-5.

U-13 Singles: Dawn Griffin (CurraheenNS).

Other competitors to Impress were Liam Kohler, Ollie Sheahan and Cathal Clifford.