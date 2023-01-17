Handball President, Ocheho Hails Aremou As CAHB Marks 50th Anniversary

192 total views, 72 views today

By Our Correspondent

The president of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Mr Samuel Ocheho has praised the astute leadership of the president of the Confederation of Africa Handball (CAHB) Dr. Mansourou Aremou as the continental handball governing body celebrates fifty years of existence.

Ocheho in a congratulatory message, praised the leadership qualities of Dr. Aremou that has made CAHB a professionally run governing body that the Africa handball family is proud of.

Founded on the 15th of January 1973 after the 2nd All-Africa Games in Lagos, Nigeria, CAHB has represented the national handball associations of Africa under the supervision of the International Handball Federation (IHF) and has ensured that handball grow leap and bound as evidenced in the ongoing IHF Men World Cup where Egypt, Cape Verde, Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria are doing Africa proud.

The Africa handball governing body comprises members of all the Africa National Federations who are affiliates of the International Handball Federations (IHF)

CAHB currently has 53 national Federations members and It is also the continental Confederation with the highest number of members within the IHF.

The founding Congress took place on January 15, 1973, in Lagos, Nigeria during the 2nd All-Africa Games. It was attended by Alberto de San Roman (Spain), the Vice-President of the International Handball Federation.

Dr Mansourou Aremou Benin Republic has been the President since 2008 while his compatriot, Mansourou Aremou has been the Secretary-General since 2012.