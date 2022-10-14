Handball premier league 2nd phase to hold in Lagos

The second and concluding phase of the 2022 Prudent Energy Handball Premier League scheduled for this month, will go on as scheduled, at the University of Lagos Sports Center.

According to a statement made public by the Secretary General, Handball Federation of Nigeria Umaru Lambu in Benin where the National Division One Handball League is holding, reiterated that the elite division will reconvene in Lagos from October 22 to November 3, 2022 to conclude the men’s and Women’s top flight leagues, whose first part, was successfully staged in Abuja in May.

According to the statement men’s Defending Champions Kano Pillars and reigning women Cup holder, FRSC Safety Babes of Abuja are still clear leaders on top of their respective league tables, and it is expected that, they will rekindle their good form in the second phase.

The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League, which is in its fifth edition, consists of 22 teams: with the Women category having 10 teams while the Men field has 12 teams.

At the end of the National Division One League currently holding in Benin City, Edo State, 4 teams (two from each category) are to be relegated, while 4 top teams (two men and two women) will gain Promotions to the elite division, the Prudent Energy Handball premier league, next year.

Writing by Chinedum Ohanusi; Editing by Muzha Kucha

Related