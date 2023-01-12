Handball meet: Teams of Sector 42, 10 win titles : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 11

Team of Sector 42 Coaching Center has won the boys’ U-19 title by defeating Coaching Centre, DAV College, Sector 10, on the penultimate day of the 35th Chandigarh State Junior Handball Championship. The Sector 42 team logged a 25-19 win over their rivals with the help of Suraj and Harsh, who contributed seven goals each. Sanjay scored eight goals, while Parampreet added five in DAV college tally.

Earlier in the boys’ semifinals, DAV Coaching Center defeated Dreams Youth Sports Club 20-14. Amrit (6 goals) and Sanjay (4 goals) scored for the winners, while Pushkar (4 goals) and Devanshu (3 goals) for the losing side.

In the second semifinal, Sector 42 defeated Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Sports Club 16-7. Harsh (8 goals) and Mohinder (6 goals) performed for the winning side, while Ashok (4 goals) and Keshav (3 goals) scored a maximum of goals for the losing side. Dreams Youth Sports Club claimed third position by defeating Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Sports Club 14-11. Vaibhav (5 goals) and Pushkar (4 goals) were the two main performers for the winning side, while Gaganpreet (4 goals) and Shishat (3 goals) reduced the margin for the losing side.

DAV Coaching Center claimed the girls’ title by defeating Coaching Center Sports Complex, Sector 42. The Sector 10 team registered a 23–17 win. Jassi (7 goals) and Supreeti (6 goals) were the two main performers for the title winners, while for the runners-up, Priya (5 goals) and Kashvi (4 goals) appeared. Pannu Sports Club claimed third position by registering a 15-8 win over Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Sports Club. Diya (6 goals) and Ritu (3 goals) were the top scorers for the winning team, while Nitika and Neha scored two goals each for the losing side.