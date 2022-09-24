Handball matches organized in Jammu

More News

24 Sep 2022 | 9:00 P.M Mumbai, Sep 24 (UNI) Punjab Tigers, owned by actress Taapsee Pannu and Raminder Singh, has become the latest franchisee to join the Tennis Premier League and is all set to compete in the fourth season of India’s premier tennis tournament. see more..

24 Sep 2022 | 8:53 PM Jammu, Sep 24 (UNI) As a part of the ongoing ‘My Youth My Pride’ program — an initiative of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council — handball matches were organized here on Saturday at Shastri Nagar playfield. see more..

24 Sep 2022 | 8:29 PM Hyderabad, Sep 24 (UNI) As a Prelude to the kick off of the Formula E Prix Races that will be held in Hyderabad early next year, The Gen 2 display car is being Unveiled for public viewing on Tank Bund here on Sunday to delight motor sport fans and to create an awareness among others. see more..

24 Sep 2022 | 8:09 PM London, Sep 24 (UNI) Rafael Nadal on Saturday pulled out of the remainder of the Laver Cup due to personal reasons. He will be replaced by Cameron Norrie, the organizers of the tournament said on Saturday. see more..