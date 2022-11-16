Handball making steady progress – The Namibian

THE Namibia Handball Federation (NHF) has received invitations to compete against South Africa and Zambia next year as the sport code begins to gain momentum in the country.

Speaking to Desert Radio this week, NHF president Issy Nakamwe said the Federation is establishing structures across all 14 regions of the country now that Namibia is a member of international handball bodies.

Handball has so far been introduced in the Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Khomas and Erongo regions.

The NHF has targeted young people to grow the sport in the country, and plans to host regional schools competitions early next year.

This will be followed by club tournaments to select players for national sides.

“We need to be ready for the zonal competitions in May next year, but it is important for the Federation to establish regional structures,” Nakamwe said.

In 2016, the international handball federation registered 27 million players worldwide.

Namibia intends to add to that number.

“Now that we are registered with the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC), handball as a sport must be fully introduced in the regions. We have regional committees that will be headed by a president, vice president and technical director,” the NHF chief said.

“Many people want to have opportunities in sport, and handball is one in which the Namibian youth can compete and represent the country regionally, continentally and on the global stage.”

Namibia has the daunting, but not impossible, task of establishing competitive league structures domestically, Nakamwe said.

The Federation will embark on a number of workshops to have certified officials who can eventually become coaches of Clubs and national teams in the future.

Handball has the backing of the Deputy schools sport director and the director of education to fully implement the sport at school level.

“We can only be counted among the best on the continent, and that will only be realistic once we have both the private and public sectors on board,” Nakamwe said.

“I must stress that we could not visit all the regions as we wanted to, but we will certainly continue engaging the rest of the regions in 2023.”