Handball: Egypt part ways with Coach Parrondo in search for a full-timer – Omni sports – Sports

Over the weekend, Parrondo guided Egypt to finish seventh at the World Championship for the second successive time after beating Hungary 36-35 on Sunday.

The Spanish tactician took charge of the Pharaohs in 2019.

He guided the team to win the African Championship in 2020 and finish in seventh place in the last edition of the World Championship in 2021.

Under his helm, Egypt also came in fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before winning the silver medal at the 2022 Mediterranean Games.

The contract of the 43-year-old Coach was due to end after the World Championship and the Federation decided not to renew it, saying they seek a full-time coach.

“Parrondo’s contract is already over after the World Championship and he will not continue in his post,” the Egyptian Handball Federation Secretary General Amr Salah told Egyptian TV channel Al-Oula.

“Last year, we tried with the coach to concentrate full-time on the national team,” Salah said.

“But, he insisted on also coaching a German side and, unfortunately, renewed his contract with that side until 2025 – just three weeks before the World Championship,” Salah explained.

“We decided not to renew the contract especially since our target was to finish the World Championship among the top four,” he added.

“We have goals to advance further in the future but they will not be achieved unless we have a full-time coach,” he stressed.

“We already started the search for a new foreign high-profile coach,” he concluded.

