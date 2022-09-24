Handball Division One League Sets To Commence In Edo State

The Handball Federation of Nigeria is set to commence the 2022 National Division One Handball League in the capital city of Edo State.

The league which is slated for October will run from the 9th to the 16th of the same month. The Federation further states that this year’s showpiece will be hosted by the Edo State government.

President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria, HFN, Samuel Ocheho has also expressed delight over the possibility of the Edo State Government to host this season’s Handball league.

Speaking to the media platforms of the Federation, Ocheho expresses satisfaction that the league finally begins. “I am happy the government of Edo state has decided to partner with us to start the league and continue in the development of Handball by committing to host the National Division One Handball League.

According to the HFN, This edition will be the 2nd of four to be Sponsored by the state and this, in no small measure has helped the association which hopes that it never ends.

“In the past, sports have grown in Edo State because of the government’s involvement to ensure development and Handball has always benefited from there”. The HFN boss concludes.

All roads lead to Edo State capital, Benin City as all teams will be expected to assemble on the 9th when preparation for the beginning of the games will commence.



