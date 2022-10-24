Handball controversy hurts Cherries again in defeat at West Ham

West Ham’s Kurt Zouma, right, scores his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Bournemouth at the London Stadium in London, England, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton).

CHERRIES were made to rue controversial handball calls yet again as they slipped to back-to-back defeats with a 2-0 loss at West Ham.

Just before the end of the first half at London Stadium, Irons defender Thilo Kehrer appeared to have handled in the build-up to Kurt Zouma’s close-range opener.

And late in the piece, full-back Jordan Zemura was judged to have handled in the Cherries box following a VAR check, allowing Said Benrahma to slot home a second from the penalty spot.

Cherries went into the contest with an unchanged starting XI from the side which suffered a 1-0 defeat against Southampton at Vitality Stadium last time out.

The only alteration came on the visitors’ bench, with Jack Stephens returning in place of Siriki Dembele.

Former Brentford man Benrahma was recalled to the West Ham side. The Algerian Winger replaced Pablo Fornals in the only change from their 1-0 defeat at Liverpool.

And it was former Brentford star Benrahma who fired the first shot in anger after just five minutes. After Lewis Cook gave away a foul out wide, the Winger whipped the resulting free-kick into the side netting.

But there was then some Panic in the Irons’ box with Cherries’ first foray forward four minutes later.

Former West Ham man Ryan Fredericks’s clipped ball into the area was only half cleared, allowing Philip Billing the chance to keep the ball alive.

Cherries striker Dominic Solanke then tried to turn away from his man and, after Hammers keeper Lukasz Fabianski failed to gather, the hosts eventually got the ball to safety.

The Irons carved out the first big chances of the contest with 20 minutes gone. After full-back Ben Johnson found space down the right, his center allowed Flynn Downes the chance to send a fizzing effort at goal.

After Chris Mepham blocked, Neto denied Aaron Cresswell with a superb reflex save on the follow-up.

Neto continued to be in the thick of it. Having gone down with an injury, the former Barcelona man had to signal to Cherries’ bench that he was okay to continue after Mark Travers was sent to warm-up.

There was however an injury Blow for Cherries just before the break. Moments earlier, Solanke looked to pick up an ankle problem while being challenged by Kehrer – he was eventually replaced by Kieffer Moore.

And things went from bad to worse for Cherries in controversial circumstances just before the break. A West Ham corner swung into the box hit the hands of Kehrer before eventually falling to Zouma to turn it in.

Referee David Coote awarded the goal on-field. After a VAR check from Mike Dean at Stockley Park, the effort was allowed to stand – despite “no goal” being announced over the PA system at the ground.

Neto was forced off for Cherries at the interval, with Keeper Travers coming on for his first minutes under O’Neil.

And the Maynooth-born keeper was called into action just past the hour mark. After England midfielder Declan Rice brought the ball down on his chest, Travers was tasked with beating his Piledriver to safety.

Cherries’ best efforts to get forward came on the counter. Moore looked to find Billing at the back post but the Dane failed to meet his dangerous ball across the goal.

Billing’s cross was then spilled by Fabianski under pressure from Lerma. Referee David Coote judged the Colombian to have fouled the keeper.

Handball woes then increased for Cherries in stoppage time. Zemura was judged to have handled Vladimir Coufal’s cross inside the box as he slid in to make a block.

Up stepped Benrahma to Smash home from 12 yards and seal the Irons all three points.

West Ham: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Downes (Fornals, 88), Rice, Soucek, Benrahma, Bowen (Coufal, 88), Scamacca (Antonio, 74).

Unused subs: Lanzini, Ogbonna, Coventry, Emerson, Randolph (g/k), Areola (g/k).

Booked: None.

Cherries: Neto (Travers, ht), Fredericks (Zemura, 57), Mepham, Senesi, Smith, Cook, Lerma, Billing, Christie (Anthony, 57), Solanke (Moore, 45), Tavernier,

Unused subs: Stephens, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Pearson.

Booked: Lerma, O’Neil, Mepham.

Referee: David Coote.

VAR: Mike Dean.