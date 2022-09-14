Handball competitions, Pledges, student rallies held in different places of Kupwara

NL Correspondent

Kupwara, Sep 14: As part of month-long awareness campaign under ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abiyan’, various activities were carried out by

educational institutions and ICDS Projects across the district to mark the 14th day of Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan.

The Youth Services & Sports department organized a Handball Competition under the banner of ‘Nasha Mukt Abhiyan J&K’ at Galizoo

Stadium Kupwara. Similar competition was held at Boys High School in Nutnu. Both the matches saw the participation of enthusiastic youth.

In Education Zone Langate the school children took pledges and held rallies to spread mass awareness regarding the ill effects of narcotic

drugs and the need for living a healthy and drug-free life.

At ICDS Project Sogam pledges were taken and posters were displayed by Anganwadi and ASHA workers to uphold the need for a drug

free and healthy life. Slogans like, ‘Drugs are Like Knife Which Kills Your Entire Life’, ‘Aao Sare Mil Kar Apne Desh Ko Nashe Se Mukti Dilaye’

were displayed on the posters held by the workers.

Meanwhile, pledges, rallies and other IEC activities were carried out in various educational institutions across the district to observe

the ‘Nasha Mukt J&K Abiyan’.