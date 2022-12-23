Handball, Carabao Cup, Rugby & Darts

Handball

Two young Kilkenny handballers will be spending Christmas in the United States of America.

Anthony Clifford and Kyle Jordon will be flying to San Francisco in a six-strong Irish side to play in the World Handball Championships.

Anthony is competing in the under-15’s category while Kyle will be in the under-19 category.

Soccer

Holders Liverpool are out of the Carabao Cup.

Not the result we wanted last night, but thank you as always to the traveling Kop for your support 👏🔴 pic.twitter.com/szxSw2KY8P — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 23, 2022

They lost 3-2 to Manchester City at the Etihad last night to exit the competition at the last 16 stage.

In the draw for the quarter-finals, City was handed an away tie with Southampton.

In the other games, Manchester United were drawn at home to League One strugglers Charlton.

Nottingham Forest will entertain Wolves and Newcastle will face Leicester City.

RUGBY

The first of the festive inter-provincial derbies takes place tonight.

Connacht takes on Ulster at the Sportsground in the United Rugby Championship.

The hosts have made 12 changes for the match, with no place for Carlow’s Tom Daly, with Ulster set to start with Nathan Doak at outside-half.

Kick-off is at 7.35 pm.

Elsewhere this evening, second plays third as Vodacom Bulls go to DHL Stormers.

The other South African Derby sees Cell C Sharks go up against the Emirates Lions from 3.

And tonight’s other game is the meeting between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Darts

James Wade is out of the PDC World Darts Championship.

JAMES WADE IS OUT! 🚨 Look at what it means to Jim Williams 💚 pic.twitter.com/kM4yEdBtEf — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 22, 2022

The eighth seed suffered a 3-2 defeat to Jim Williams last night.

Elsewhere, fifth seed Luke Humphries had to come from 2-sets to nil down to beat Florian Hempel.

And Gary Anderson had to dig deep to beat Madars Razma 3-1.

Today is the final day of action at Alexandra Palace prior to Christmas, and Brendan Dolan helps get things rolling this afternoon.

The Fermanagh man goes up against Jimmy Hendriks.

Sports star

Don’t forget nominations are still open for the overall 2022 Club of the Year as part of the David Buggy Motors Kilkenny Sport Star Awards for 2022.

You can vote until the end of the month here.

