Handball Bouncing kids back after the floods – The Echo

Students from Lismore mix it up before the comp. Photo supplied.

Following the 2022 floods, Albert Park Public School teacher Troy Davies had an idea to bring about a bit of much-needed fun into students’ lives by suggesting the handball competition to beat them all.

The idea developed into Lismore’s first handball competition knockout to determine who would hold the Inaugural title of Lismore’s Handball Champion for 2022.

Around 300 students and teachers took part in a day-long knockout competition that rocked the Lismore Basketball Stadium. Students from Primary schools in the Lismore area sent doubles and singles teams of all ages to try their hand and show off their skills.

A great game

‘Handball is a great game where anyone has a chance,’ said Mr Davies. ‘You don’t have to be the fastest or best athlete at school, you just need hands!’

Students only had one condition to take part and that was to show improved attendance at school for 2022. ‘We decided to link consistent attendance to enter to reinforce the importance of going to school every day,’ said Davies. ‘It was so popular that many of the larger primary schools had to host in-school tournaments to decide who went to compete on the day.’

Positive feedback

Feedback from parents, staff and most importantly, the students, was positive with Principal Gareth Hockings (Wyrallah Road Public School) congratulating everyone on a great event. ‘It is really important that students have fun at school and have something to look forward to. We have to remember that schools need to be fun too,’ he said.

A big thanks to Armsign was sent out for sponsoring all the trophies for the day and to the Lismore Basketball Association for allowing Albert Park to host the event indoors. The event was so successful that it will be held again in 2023.

Everyone had a ball!