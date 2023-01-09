Handball: 2023 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship
The 2023 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship gets underway on 11 January with 32 teams battling it out to be world Champions in Poland and Sweden.
Olympic Champions France face co-hosts Poland in Katowice in the opening match with the final taking place in Stockholm on 29 January.
Denmark are the holders with Mikkel Hansen and co bidding for a hat-trick of titles having lost out to France in the final at Tokyo 2020 in 2021.
Sweden were beaten Finalists two years ago in Egypt with Spain taking third place and France fourth.
There is an extra incentive for the teams as the Winner will seal an automatic spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This will go to the runners-up if France – already qualified as hosts – emerge victorious.
Read on for a schedule and how to watch the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship and Olympic qualifier.
2023 Men’s World Handball Championship – teams involved
Here are the 32 teams contesting the trophy:
Algeria (ALG), Argentina (ARG), Bahrain (BAH), Belgium (BEL), Brazil (BRA), Cape Verde (CPV), Chile (CHI), Croatia (CRO), Denmark (DEN), Egypt (EGY) , France (FRA), Germany (GER), Hungary (HUN), Iceland (ISL), Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI), Montenegro (MNE), Morocco (MAR), Netherlands (NED), North Macedonia (MKD), Norway (NOR), Poland (POL), Portugal (POR), Qatar (QAT), Republic of Korea (KOR), Saudi Arabia (SAR), Serbia (SRB), Slovenia (SLO), Spain (ESP), Sweden ( SWE), Tunisia (TUN), United States (USA), Uruguay (URU).
IHF World Men’s Handball Championships 2023 Schedule
Below is a basic schedule. For full match details, visit the IHF official site.
Preliminary Round: 11-17 January
Main Round: 18-23 January
President’s Cup (for teams who failed to reach the main round): 18-25 January
Quarter-finals: 25 January
Semi-finals: 27 January
Fifth to eighth place Playoffs: 27 and 29 January
Third place match and Final: 29 January
IHF World Men’s Handball Championship 2023 Venues
The Championship will be Hosted by nine cities and Venues across Poland and Sweden:
- Spodek, Katowice (Poland)
- TAURON Arena, Krakow (Poland)
- Scandinavium Arena, Gothenburg (Sweden)
- Kristianstad Arena, Kristianstad (Sweden)
- Malmo Arena, Malmo (Sweden)
- Husqvarna Garden, Jonkoping (Sweden)
- Orlen Arena, Plock (Poland)
- ERGO Arena. Gdansk (Poland)
- Tele2 Arena, Stockholm (Sweden)