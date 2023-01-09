Handball: 2023 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship

The 2023 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship gets underway on 11 January with 32 teams battling it out to be world Champions in Poland and Sweden.

Olympic Champions France face co-hosts Poland in Katowice in the opening match with the final taking place in Stockholm on 29 January.

Denmark are the holders with Mikkel Hansen and co bidding for a hat-trick of titles having lost out to France in the final at Tokyo 2020 in 2021.

Sweden were beaten Finalists two years ago in Egypt with Spain taking third place and France fourth.

There is an extra incentive for the teams as the Winner will seal an automatic spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This will go to the runners-up if France – already qualified as hosts – emerge victorious.

Read on for a schedule and how to watch the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship and Olympic qualifier.