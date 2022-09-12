Hāna Arts named finalist in grant competition to fund live music series, public voting begins

Hāna Arts is now in the running to bring a free outdoor music series to Hāna, Maui starting in 2023.

Supported by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a social impact funder at the intersection of music and public spaces, Hāna Arts hopes to qualify as one of the Top 20 Finalists in the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards.

PC: courtesy

The public is urged to support Hāna Arts’ proposal by participating in the public voting process, via online or text, taking place from Sept. 12–21, 2022, at https://vote.levitt.org.

The Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards are a multi-year matching grant opportunity created by the Levitt Foundation to serve small to mid-sized towns and cities with populations up to 250,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Nonprofits will receive a total matching grant of $90,000 over three years (2023, 2024, and 2025 at $30,000/year) to produce their own Levitt AMP Music Series—an outdoor, free concert series featuring a diverse lineup of professional Musicians that reimagines an underused public space to create an inclusive destination for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Hāna Arts submitted the proposal for Hāna, Maui to present the free music series in East Maui. Hāna Arts’ proposal will be posted on the Levitt Foundation website, starting on Sept. 8, where the public can vote and learn more about the 36 communities from across the country that have advanced to the voting phase. An individual may vote for up to five proposals but may vote for the same proposal only once.

There are two easy ways for the public to cast their vote: online at levitt.org/vote or via text to 866-AMP-2023 (866-267-2023) with the keyword hanamaui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Reflecting the Levitt Foundation’s mission that all Levitt projects are community-driven, the voting phase of the Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards is an important way to measure community support. The number of online and text votes received for Hāna Arts will be one of the key factors when the Levitt Foundation selects the grant recipients this November.

Public voting opens Sept. 12, at 7 am HST and ends Sept. 21, at 2 pm HST. The Top 20 Finalists will be selected through the online and text-to-vote public voting phase. The Levitt Foundation will then review the top proposals and will select up to 10 Levitt AMP grant recipients, which will be announced on Nov. 15, 2022.

“Hāna Arts envisions our community inspired, and united by the profound and long-lasting impact that exposure to the Arts has on People’s lives. Music uplifts and unites us and continues to weave the fabric of our community. Coming together as a community is key in the resilience of our post-pandemic era. Please vote and share! We are up against some big towns,” said Becky Lind, Hāna Arts Executive Director.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hāna Arts asks supporters to spread the word to family, friends, co-workers, and Neighbors and Rally the community to vote for Hāna Arts’ proposal to bring a free concert series to East Maui beginning in 2023.

Learn more at levitt.org/vote.