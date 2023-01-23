Hamtramck Arts and Culture Commission adds two members

The Hamtramck’s Art and Culture Commission added two new members.

Maria Vujic is the chair of the Hamtramck Neighborhoods Arts Festival and Jetshri Bhadviya is an artist and visiting professor at the College for Creative Studies.

Hamtramck Arts and Culture Commission vice chair Lynn Blasey believes both are highly skilled people who will bring new partnerships to the commission and city.

“Their addition is really going to help us focus more on supporting arts and cultural activities that are already happening in the city,” said Blasey. “We have a vibrant arts community and we really just want to support it more intentionally and cohesively.”

Plans also include more involvement with electronic music festival Movement that happens in May.

“We’re working with performers and venues in trying to put together a very comprehensive electronic music event that covers the whole city of Detroit, including Hamtramck and neighboring areas. So that’s really really exciting,” Blasey shares.

The Commissioners will help create a comprehensive art calendar to keep people informed of what’s happening in Hamtramck.

Nargis Hakim Rahman is the Civic Reporter at 101.9 WDET. Rahman graduated from Wayne State University, where she was a part of the Journalism Institute of Media Diversity. View all posts