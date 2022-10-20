Hampton’s Byron Perkins Is First HBCU Football Player To Come Out As Gay

Hampton defensive back Byron Perkins made history Wednesday by becoming the first football player at an HBCU to come out as gay. Perkins, a redshirt junior from Chicago, made the announcement on his Instagram account story, saying that it was time to “stop running away.”

“I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away from myself. I’m gay,” Perkins wrote. “Let it be known that this is not a ‘decision’ or a ‘choice.’ Yes, this is who I am, this is who I’ve been, and this is who I’m going to be.”

In an interview with Cyd Ziegler of Outsports, Perkins said that before making his announcement, he felt something had been missing from his life. Now, he feels more complete.

“I’ve been self-reflective and trying to prioritize what makes me happy and makes me feel alive,” Perkins told Outsports. “I thought it could be just football and school, but there was a component missing. And recently I’ve been able to figure out that I haven’t been fully happy because everyone didn’t know who I was. Authenticity is everything to me.”

