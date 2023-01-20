Hampton at Drexel: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Drexel (10-8) is hanging in the top half of the Colonial Athletic Association standings at 4-2 and returns to the Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia on Thursday night to host Hampton (3-15). Amari Williams is averaging 13.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Dragons and Coletrane Washington puts up 10.7 points a night. The Pirates have lost nine straight games and are 0-6 in the CAA, with Jordan Nesbitt averaging 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Russell Dean averages 14.7 points. Hampton moved to the CAA from the Big South Conference for the 2022-23 season. Drexel last played on Saturday afternoon, winning big at Northeastern 76-55.

How to Watch Hampton at Drexel in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2023

Game Time: 7 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Williams and Garfield Turner scored 12 points each and Lamar Oden Jr. and Justin Moore added 10 apiece.

The Pirates lost at home on Monday night to North Carolina A&T 79-67. Nesbitt led Hampton with 18 points, Raymond Bethea Jr. added 14 points and Kyrese Mullen hauled down 17 rebounds.

Thursday’s game will mark the first-ever meeting between the programs.

